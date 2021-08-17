NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Pandora (147/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Pandora A/S (Pandora) published on August 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Pandora has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Pandora (PNDORA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010556