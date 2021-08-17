Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.08.2021
WKN: A1C6JV ISIN: DK0060252690 Ticker-Symbol: 3P7 
Tradegate
17.08.21
10:48 Uhr
108,40 Euro
-0,75
-0,69 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDORA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,70109,0511:14
108,85108,9011:14
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2021 | 10:29
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Pandora (147/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Pandora A/S
(Pandora) published on August 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Pandora has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK
5.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
futures in Pandora (PNDORA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010556
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
