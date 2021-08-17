OASIS Group New Supplier of Crown Commercial Services Records Information Framework

SWORDS, Ireland, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group have successfully undertaken the requirements and are now registered as a supplier on Crown Commercial Services (CCS) and Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO), Framework for Records Information Management, Digital Solutions and Associated Services.

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21 CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

YPO's vision is that every single public organisation achieves the best possible value for money when procuring its goods and services.

"OASIS have been supporting the information management needs of clients across the public sector for decades. Through these relationships we understand the drive for procurement efficiencies and are committed to helping our clients achieve this through the RM6175 framework," said Nick Knight, Chief Commercial Officer at OASIS Group.

OASIS Group are registered as suppliers on four of the lots of RM6175Records Information Management, Digital Solutions and Associated Services Framework agreement.

Detailed below you can see the services available under each lot:

Lot 1 Records Information Management Services

- Off Site Records Information Management Service

- Off Site Storage of Inactive Records

- On and/or Off Site Secure Shredding, Destruction and Disposal Services

- On and/or Off Site Combined Records Information Management Services

- Off and/or On Site Scanning Services

Lot 2 Digital Workflow, Cloud Based Hosting Solutions

- Digital Workflow Solutions

- Cloud Based Hosting Services

- Scanning Services

- Interim Technical Resources

Lot 3 Full Management of National Health Service (NHS) Patient Records (off site)

- Clinic Preparation and Management of NHS Patient Records

- Digitisation (Scanning) of Patient Records

- Off Site Storage of Patient Records at Supplier's site(s)

- Third Party Interim Resources

- On Site Managed Services

- Shredding, Destruction and Disposal (On and/or Off site)

Lot 4 Specialist Records Management Services

- Listing

- Cataloguing

- Appraisal and Selection

- Sensitivity Review

- Record Preparation Services

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

