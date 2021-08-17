GlobalSign Secures eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider Recognition in the United Kingdom

First Certificate Authority in the World to Achieve the Recognition

With forged vaccine identity cards becoming a problem worldwide, the timing is ideal

MAIDSTONE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it is now a recognized Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) under the eIDAS Regulations in the United Kingdom (UK). By doing so, GlobalSign becomes the world's first CA recognized to issue qualified digital certificates for the purpose of applying Qualified Electronic Signatures and Seals to documents, including regulated industries, under the UK eIDAS Regulations and following the UK's exit from the European Union last year. GlobalSign obtained recognition from the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on July 27th, 2021. GlobalSign also worked closely with its eIDAS conformity assessment body throughout the accreditation process.

A Qualified Trust Service Provider plays an important role in the process of qualified electronic signing - the highest assurance level of signatures as specified by the UK eIDAS Regulations. eIDAS is a regulatory framework adhered to in both the UK and the European Union focused on enhancing trust in electronic transactions between citizens, businesses, and public authorities cross-borders. The laws call for a common framework for secure electronic signatures, including standardized assurance levels, to facilitate interoperability and acceptance across both regions. Post-Brexit in the UK, QTSPs can only provide qualified trust services in accordance with the UK eIDAS Regulations if they appear on the Information Commissioner's Office trusted list.

As a recognized QTSP in the UK, GlobalSign is now able to provide qualified certificates for electronic signatures and seals in accordance with the UK eIDAS Regulations. Qualified Electronic Signatures have the same legal effect as handwritten signatures and qualified electronic seals presume the integrity and origin of the document. They also provide the highest level of convenience and assurance because they can be applied with more flexibility than handwritten signatures and because the validation of the identity, whether individual or organization, is done at a very high level. The signatures are recognized across all the UK and are admissible as evidence in court.

With forged vaccine identity cards increasingly becoming a problem in the UK and Europe - and even worldwide - the timing of GlobalSign's QTSP approval is ideal. Like many organizations, GlobalSign is very concerned about the legitimacy of vaccine documents being provided. As specialists in document security and authenticity, we have found that several providers aren't using encrypted methods for signing vaccine-related documentation.

"GlobalSign first became a QTSP in the fall of 2018 in the EU. Now with the UK's exit from the European Union, we took a similar route to join the UK Information Commissioner's Office trusted list. We are particularly proud to be the first Certificate Authority in the world to accomplish this within just a few months of Brexit occurring," said Arvid Vermote, Chief Information Security Officer, GlobalSign. "Enterprises in the United Kingdom who are looking for qualified certificates can turn to GlobalSign for this capability."

Our Qualified certificates for electronic signatures and seals are now available to individuals and organizations through GlobalSign's qualified product offering tailored to both individuals and organizations' needs. The certificates are provided on highly secure signing devices that meet the requirements of the eIDAS regulation to ensure the electronic signature creation environment is reliable and used under the sole control of the signatory.

Vermote added, "As always, the level of assurance QTSP recognition offers is critical, especially for companies in regulated industries such as banking, insurance and energy marketplaces, so now being recognized as a QTSP within the UK and the EU will continue to offer many important opportunities for GlobalSign."

