Solar glassmaker Xinyi reported Beijing's plans as it outlined bumper first-half returns whilst warning investors the boost in glass prices seen last year is likely to be short-lived.Solar glass manufacturer Xinyi Solar has revealed in its first-half figures that China's National Development and Reform Commission in June determined solar feed-in tariffs would be capped at the level of local coal-fired power prices as the nation enters grid parity for photovoltaic electricity. The benchmarking against coal applies for all new utility scale projects as well as commercial, distributed generation ...

