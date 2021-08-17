Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 3.6 metres at 7.4 g/t gold and 2,290 ppm cobalt at the Hut Prospect, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- At the Hut prospect:
- PAL0301 drilled 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7metres;
- PAL0291 drilled 1.0 metre @ 11.2 g/t Au, 28 ppm Co, 11.2 g/t AuEq from 106.9 metres and 14.2 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 353 ppm Co, 1.5 g/t AuEq from 284.5 metres;
- At the Rumajärvi prospect:
- PAL0258 drilled 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres
- PAL0267 drilled 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres
- At the South Palokas prospect:
- PAL0308 drilled 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres and 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6metres;
- At the Palokas prospect:
- PAL0283 drilled 1.0 metre @ 8.2 g/t Au, 52 ppm Co, 8.3 g/t AuEq from 222.8 metres;
- PAL0293 drilled 7.1 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 466 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 260.2 metres and 13.8 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 899 ppm Co, 1.7 g/t AuEq from 274.2 metres;
- At Terry's Hammer prospect:
- PAL0273 drilled 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres
Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states "A wealth of grade with good thickness from drill results extending from near surface to depth, contained within a 1.8-kilometre-long trend at Rajapalot, to complete our reporting for the 19.4 km 2021 drill program. Our 2021 drilling program has delivered more economic/grade width intersections than ever before, with the discovery of 2 new resource areas, and the extension of a further 4 more resource areas. With all results now received, we eagerly await the finalization of our next resource upgrade, due before the end of August."
Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program (Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. All holes released in this and earlier news releases on Nov 10,2020, Nov 18, 2020, Nov 25, 2020, Dec 21, 2020, Apr 12, 2021, Jun 29, 2021, Jul 13, 2021 and Aug 03, 2021 are shown in Tables 2 and 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. A resource upgrade at Rajapalot is scheduled during August 2021.
Technical and Environmental Background
Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:
- Average gold price US$1,599 per oz
- Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound
- Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).
The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).
Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.
NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.
Qualified Person
Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
|On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
Further Information
Further Information
Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing only results from 2021 drill program. Results in red are those reported in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.
Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
RL
Depth (m)
Prospect
Comment
PAL0235
3408208.1
7373667.8
047
-81.0
172.7
176.9 to 522.0
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0237
3409690
7374570
220
-61
180.4
68.5
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0238
3409662
7374613
220
-77
180.9
149.7
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0239
3410303.4
7372642.9
060
-66.0
151.0
41.7
Joki East
Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0240
3410305.1
7372643.6
060
-66.0
151.2
281.7
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0241
3410337.8
7372661.1
060
-66.0
151.3
236.4
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0242
3410364.0
7372674.9
060
-66.0
150.6
236.8
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0243
3410309.3
7372708.5
060
-67.5
151.4
239.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0244
3410337.3
7372726.2
062
-68.0
151.4
251.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0245
3410275.0
7372690.0
060
-66.0
151.4
257.5
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0246
3410266.1
7372744.7
060
-71.0
152.3
287.6
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0247
3410211.8
7372728.5
061
-64.0
151.5
293.4
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0248
3411714.7
7371404.9
065
-60.0
124.9
323.6
Regional
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0249
3410204.0
7372724.3
064
-72.0
151.6
269.6
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0250
3410404.0
7372632.2
060
-66.0
151.2
195.3
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0251
3410374.9
7372616.9
060
-66.0
151.0
179.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0252
3410435.4
7372651.2
060
-66.0
149.5
155.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0253
3410154.1
7372819.7
061
-78.5
153.8
359.7
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0254
3410153.2
7372821.5
061
-70.5
155.0
320.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0255
3408125.6
7373140.2
090
-85.0
172.5
347.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0256
3408125.6
7373140.2
088
-72.0
172.5
272.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0257
3408126.6
7373140.2
087
-58.0
172.5
230.4
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0258
3407835.1
7372449.6
039
-85.0
172.3
389.8
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0259
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-61.5
173.4
299.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0260
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-70.0
173.1
320.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0261
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-74.0
173.4
311.7
Hut
Reported here
PAL0262
3408463.9
7373910.4
139
-73.0
173.6
358.9
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0263
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-84.0
173.1
329.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0264
3407834.0
7372449.7
039
-68.0
172.8
125.5
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0265
3407956.6
7373143.7
143
-49.0
172.1
301.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0266
3407835.1
7372448.6
210
-78.0
172.3
149.7
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0267
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-48.2
172.7
268.9
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0268
3408186.3
7372767.6
060
-80.0
178.7
131.5
Terry's Hammer
Reported here
PAL0269
3407956.6
7373143.7
126
-46.0
172.1
268.5
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0270
3408463.9
7373910.4
124
-59.0
173.6
289.8
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0271
3408186.3
7372767.6
210
-85.0
178.7
120.0
Terry's Hammer
Reported here
PAL0272
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-73.0
172.7
302.6
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0273
3408215.8
7372746.9
119
-54.0
177.3
82.1
Terry's Hammer
Reported here
PAL0274
3407956.6
7373143.7
114
-45.0
172.1
280.2
Hut
Reported here
PAL0275
3408089.4
7373033.5
240
-81.0
173.1
161.8
Hut
Reported here
PAL0276
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
23.9
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0277
3408090.7
7373033.0
056
-81.5
173.6
257.3
Hut
Reported here
PAL0278
3407956.6
7373143.0
150
-50.0
172.1
280.0
Hut
Reported here
PAL0279
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
287.9
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0280
3407641.8
7372426.8
061
-38.0
173.0
342.9
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0281
3408544.8
7373674.7
116
-60.0
173.5
146.3
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0282
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-67.0
172.7
341.9
Hut
Reported here
PAL0283
3408467.8
7373868.1
141
-52.1
173.5
277.9
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0284
3408521.2
7373606.0
062
-79.0
173.6
146.6
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0285
3407641.8
7372426.9
061
-47.0
173.0
314.2
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0286
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-69.0
173.6
149.4
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0287
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-76.0
172.7
346.7
Hut
Reported here
PAL0288
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-57.0
173.6
172.8
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0289
3408467.8
7373868.1
155
-52.0
172.0
305.2
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0290
3408410.5
7373660.5
235
-78.0
174.0
335.6
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0291
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-85.0
172.7
329.3
Hut
Reported here
PAL0292
3408112.4
7372770.1
060
-61.0
172.4
149.1
Terry's Hammer
Reported here
PAL0293
3408467.8
7373868.1
061
-68.0
172.0
344.3
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0294
3407941.4
7373070.5
220
-87.0
172.7
353.7
Hut
Reported here
PAL0295
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-80.0
172.7
140.2
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0296
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-71.5
174.0
368.7
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0297
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-66.0
172.7
169.4
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0298
3408466.5
7373867.0
128
-65.0
173.9
305.1
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0299
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-64.5
174.0
394.7
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0300
3408821.1
7372287.6
245
-80.0
172.7
142.5
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0301
3407999.2
7373194.3
115
-57.0
172.1
335.0
Hut
Reported here
PAL0302
3408912.5
7372341.5
238
-73.0
172.3
163.8
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0303
3407712.4
7373644.2
044
-75.5
172.7
629.2
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0304
3407681.1
7373602.7
160
-58.0
173.6
125.2
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0305
3407649.8
7373660.5
050
-82.0
174.0
281.5
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0306
3407843
7372798
60
-45
172.4
280.6
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0307
3408273
7373630
66
-85
174.66
352.9
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0308
3408134
7373634
50
-77
173
515.6
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0309
3407850
7372499
81
-74
172.5
202.5
Rumajärvi
Reported here
PAL0310
3408610
7373895
167
-76
174.86
209.5
Palokas
Reported here
PAL0311
3408610
7373895
96
-55
174.86
78.9
Palokas
Abandoned due to snow melt
Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
South Palokas
PAL0235
439.5
454.7
15.3
3.0
998
3.9
South Palokas
PAL0235
494.1
495.3
1.2
0.3
<
0.3
Joki East
PAL0240
148.8
149.8
1.0
0.9
5
0.9
Joki East
PAL0240
165.1
167.5
2.4
0.1
1187
1.1
Joki East
PAL0241
168.6
170.2
1.6
28.3
1190
29.3
Joki East
PAL0242
154.0
158.5
4.4
7.3
735
7.9
Joki East
PAL0243
193.0
195.9
2.9
0.6
574
1.1
Joki East
PAL0245
177.1
178.4
1.3
25.3
2327
27.3
Joki East
PAL0245
191.0
191.5
0.5
23.0
3974
26.4
Joki East
PAL0245
194.8
196.9
2.1
2.8
806
3.5
Joki East
PAL0246
188.6
189.2
0.6
10.3
725
10.9
Joki East
PAL0246
204.4
212.4
7.9
0.7
323
1.0
Joki East
PAL0247
216.6
218.5
1.9
0.7
103
0.7
Joki East
PAL0247
220.9
230.0
9.1
4.3
457
4.7
Joki East
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.8
Joki East
PAL0250
87.5
89.2
1.7
2.0
159
2.1
Joki East
PAL0250
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.8
130
0.9
Joki East
PAL0250
125.2
128.1
2.9
1.5
782
2.2
Joki East
PAL0250
136.6
137.6
1.0
1.8
33
1.8
Joki East
PAL0251
146.5
146.9
0.5
0.4
15
0.4
Joki East
PAL0251
152.8
153.9
1.2
0.4
29
0.4
Joki East
PAL0252
117.0
118.5
1.5
18.1
1696
19.6
Joki East
PAL0254
215.0
218.1
3.1
0.4
107
0.5
Joki East
PAL0254
288.5
290.0
1.5
1.3
167
1.4
Hut
PAL0255
78.8
90.1
11.4
0.4
123
0.5
Hut
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
106.6
110.5
4.0
0.1
222
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
212.7
213.8
1.1
0.1
609
0.6
Hut
PAL0255
236.6
237.7
1.1
0.2
268
0.4
Hut
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
Hut
PAL0256
79.4
83.0
3.7
0.2
67
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
95.9
96.9
1.0
0.2
382
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
100.2
101.2
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
Hut
PAL0256
110.0
113.0
3.0
0.9
549
1.3
Hut
PAL0256
115.1
119.0
3.9
0.3
223
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
121.4
125.0
3.7
0.1
234
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
140.0
142.0
2.0
0.0
385
0.4
Hut
PAL0257
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.1
219
0.3
Hut
PAL0257
174.5
175.5
1.0
0.1
429
0.4
Rumajärvi
PAL0258
44.5
46.0
1.5
0.0
675
0.6
Rumajärvi
PAL0258
66.9
69.9
3.0
8.3
283
8.6
Rumajärvi
PAL0258
94.0
108.6
14.6
0.6
1094
1.5
Hut
PAL0259
95.8
124.0
28.3
1.0
1090
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
126.3
150.3
24.0
1.0
1104
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
Hut
PAL0259
159.0
166.0
7.0
1.1
31
1.2
Hut
PAL0260
89.8
97.8
8.0
0.4
83
0.5
Hut
PAL0260
109.0
114.4
5.4
3.0
262
3.2
Hut
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
Hut
PAL0261
126.3
127.3
1.0
0.0
1644
1.4
Palokas
PAL0262
331.0
333.0
2.0
0.3
<
0.3
Palokas
PAL0262
338.0
340.0
2.0
0.3
<
0.3
Hut
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.1
2.2
473
2.6
Hut
PAL0263
103.0
116.6
13.6
1.2
98
1.3
Hut
PAL0263
121.5
125.8
4.3
2.3
26
2.3
Hut
PAL0263
222.3
231.5
9.2
1.1
256
1.3
Rumajärvi
PAL0264
43.8
45.7
2.0
0.4
1541
1.7
Rumajärvi
PAL0264
92.3
93.2
1.0
0.3
104
0.4
Rumajärvi
PAL0264
100.2
110.1
9.9
1.0
803
1.7
Hut
PAL0265
203.2
204.2
1.0
1.0
11
1.0
Hut
PAL0265
231.6
241.6
10.0
0.8
406
1.1
Rumajärvi
PAL0267
30.3
57.8
27.5
0.7
443
1.0
Rumajärvi
PAL0267
62.8
76.9
14.2
0.4
383
0.8
Rumajärvi
PAL0267
81.5
84.0
2.5
0.4
108
0.5
Terry's Hammer
PAL0268
26.8
28.8
2.0
0.8
122
0.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0268
54.4
56.2
1.8
0.0
754
0.7
Hut
PAL0269
185.7
186.7
1.0
0.1
461
0.5
Hut
PAL0269
191.7
193.8
2.1
5.2
275
5.5
Hut
PAL0269
195.9
210.9
15.0
1.0
307
1.3
Hut
PAL0269
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.6
14
0.6
Hut
PAL0269
219.4
222.4
3.0
3.1
13
3.1
Hut
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.8
1.8
66
1.9
Palokas
PAL0270
216.0
218.4
2.4
0.3
328
0.6
Palokas
PAL0270
222.4
223.4
1.0
1.1
47
1.1
Rumajärvi
PAL0272
182.5
183.5
1.0
0.0
364
0.3
Terry's Hammer
PAL0273
14.6
23.9
9.3
1.5
422
1.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0273
26.2
29.2
3.0
0.8
380
1.1
Hut
PAL0274
270.1
272.1
2.0
0.4
100
0.5
Hut
PAL0275
156.5
158.5
2.0
0.7
49
0.8
Hut
PAL0278
101.0
102.3
1.3
0.5
71
0.6
Hut
PAL0278
170.8
172.8
2.0
0.2
560
0.6
Hut
PAL0278
174.8
175.8
1.0
0.1
694
0.7
Hut
PAL0278
220.5
223.6
3.2
1.4
168
1.6
Palokas
PAL0279
192.6
193.6
1.0
0.4
484
0.8
Palokas
PAL0279
219.2
220.2
1.0
0.3
14
0.4
Palokas
PAL0279
223.2
224.2
1.0
0.3
132
0.4
Palokas
PAL0279
227.9
231.9
4.1
0.3
76
0.3
Palokas
PAL0279
250.0
252.0
2.0
0.0
666
0.6
Rumajärvi
PAL0280
240.5
241.0
0.5
0.0
434
0.4
Rumajärvi
PAL0280
247.0
253.4
6.4
1.0
1302
2.1
Hut
PAL0282
123.1
125.1
2.0
0.5
58
0.5
Hut
PAL0282
140.0
141.0
1.0
0.0
349
0.3
Hut
PAL0282
174.3
175.3
1.0
0.0
480
0.4
Palokas
PAL0283
205.0
209.3
4.3
0.3
118
0.5
Palokas
PAL0283
222.8
223.8
1.0
8.2
52
8.3
Rumajärvi
PAL0285
239.0
240.0
1.0
0.1
750
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0286
100.6
115.6
15.0
0.2
669
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0288
119.0
130.0
11.0
4.0
756
4.6
South Palokas
PAL0288
134.0
140.0
6.0
0.3
448
0.7
Palokas
PAL0289
195.0
198.0
3.0
0.0
241
0.2
Palokas
PAL0289
200.1
201.2
1.1
0.0
366
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
186.0
194.0
8.0
0.3
394
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0290
197.0
198.0
1.0
0.7
142
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0290
201.0
203.0
2.0
0.0
372
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
229.8
230.8
1.0
0.1
444
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0290
240.0
260.0
20.0
1.7
529
2.1
Hut
PAL0291
106.9
107.9
1.0
11.2
28
11.2
Hut
PAL0291
213.2
215.2
2.0
0.2
1187
1.2
Hut
PAL0291
284.5
298.7
14.2
1.2
353
1.5
Palokas
PAL0293
260.2
267.3
7.1
1.7
466
2.1
Palokas
PAL0293
274.2
288.0
13.8
1.0
899
1.7
Palokas
PAL0293
291.2
295.2
4.0
1.2
321
1.5
Hut
PAL0294
206.9
209.9
3.0
0.1
931
0.9
Hut
PAL0294
213.9
219.9
6.0
0.1
1006
1.0
Hut
PAL0294
249.8
253.8
4.0
0.1
540
0.5
Raja
PAL0295
31.6
37.6
6.0
0.0
1054
0.9
Raja
PAL0295
40.7
41.7
1.0
0.0
930
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
49.3
50.3
1.0
0.7
175
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
53.3
69.0
15.7
3.8
783
4.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
203.5
204.5
1.0
0.3
194
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
254.0
278.0
24.0
1.3
538
1.8
South Palokas
PAL0296
281.0
291.4
10.4
0.4
141
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
322.5
329.5
7.0
1.8
288
2.0
Raja
PAL0297
40.9
45.9
5.0
0.0
1127
1.0
Raja
PAL0297
65.4
68.4
3.0
2.8
263
3.0
Raja
PAL0297
74.0
94.7
20.7
7.4
111
7.5
Raja
PAL0297
97.7
106.2
8.5
2.3
812
3.0
Palokas
PAL0298
232.4
236.4
4.0
0.7
28
0.7
Palokas
PAL0298
244.1
245.1
1.0
0.5
81
0.6
Palokas
PAL0298
249.1
252.1
3.0
2.8
60
2.8
Palokas
PAL0298
260.1
263.1
3.0
1.2
33
1.3
Palokas
PAL0298
266.1
269.1
3.0
0.6
15
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0299
339.0
341.0
2.0
0.7
167
0.8
Hut
PAL0301
160.0
161.0
1.0
0.3
50
0.4
Hut
PAL0301
181.3
182.3
1.0
1.3
31
1.3
Hut
PAL0301
186.3
186.9
0.6
0.0
327
0.3
Hut
PAL0301
207.7
211.2
3.5
7.4
2290
9.4
Hut
PAL0301
251.7
252.9
1.2
0.0
551
0.5
Hut
PAL0301
266.2
267.9
1.7
0.0
400
0.4
Hut
PAL0301
325.8
327.8
2.0
0.5
200
0.7
Raja
PAL0302
97.4
99.4
2.0
7.1
96
7.2
Raja
PAL0302
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.4
33
0.4
Raja
PAL0302
144.0
148.4
4.4
1.6
512
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0303
553.2
584.0
30.8
3.9
1403
5.1
South Palokas
PAL0303
597.8
600.8
3.0
0.0
498
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0303
613.7
616.2
2.6
0.0
1703
1.5
South Palokas
PAL0304
56.2
61.1
5.0
0.3
43
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0305
190.7
192.7
2.0
0.5
15
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
196.7
197.7
1.0
0.4
80
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
201.3
203.3
2.0
1.9
110
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0305
220.9
237.6
16.8
0.6
663
1.1
Rumajärvi
PAL0306
23.3
29.0
5.8
0.3
131
0.4
Rumajärvi
PAL0306
75.8
76.8
1.1
0.3
325
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0307
305.4
308.6
3.2
0.3
499
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0307
312.6
316.6
4.0
0.1
334
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0307
319.5
320.4
0.9
0.1
591
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0308
439.5
461.7
22.3
0.6
751
1.3
South Palokas
PAL0308
492.6
501.0
8.4
3.1
866
3.9
Rumajärvi
PAL0309
74.2
78.0
3.8
0.0
1146
1.0
Palokas
PAL0310
143.5
146.7
3.2
0.0
889
0.8
Palokas
PAL0310
149.0
153.0
4.0
0.1
628
0.6
Palokas
PAL0310
159.0
170.8
11.8
0.4
317
0.7
Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
PAL0258
44.5
46.0
1.5
<
675
0.6
PAL0258
66.9
67.9
1.0
5.1
229
5.3
PAL0258
67.9
68.9
1.0
19.5
396
19.8
PAL0258
68.9
69.9
1.0
0.3
225
0.5
PAL0258
94.0
95.0
1.0
0.4
1819
2.0
PAL0258
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.9
1033
1.7
PAL0258
96.0
97.0
1.0
0.8
1366
1.9
PAL0258
97.0
98.2
1.2
1.9
1087
2.8
PAL0258
98.2
99.6
1.4
1.2
1363
2.3
PAL0258
99.6
101.0
1.5
0.6
567
1.0
PAL0258
101.0
102.0
1.0
0.7
1401
1.9
PAL0258
102.0
103.0
1.0
0.5
1375
1.6
PAL0258
103.0
104.0
1.0
0.3
1148
1.2
PAL0258
104.0
105.0
1.0
0.2
913
1.0
PAL0258
105.0
106.0
1.0
<
12
0.0
PAL0258
106.0
107.0
1.0
0.3
1151
1.2
PAL0258
107.0
108.6
1.6
0.2
1120
1.1
PAL0261
126.3
127.3
1.0
0.0
1644
1.4
PAL0262
331.0
333.0
2.0
0.3
0.3
PAL0262
338.0
340.0
2.0
0.3
0.3
PAL0264
43.8
44.7
1.0
0.3
1595
1.6
PAL0264
44.7
45.7
1.0
0.5
1489
1.8
PAL0264
92.3
93.2
1.0
0.3
104
0.4
PAL0264
100.2
101.1
1.0
0.2
1996
1.9
PAL0264
101.1
102.1
1.0
0.3
656
0.9
PAL0264
102.1
103.0
0.9
0.9
423
1.2
PAL0264
103.0
103.8
0.8
1.3
688
1.9
PAL0264
103.8
104.9
1.1
0.1
1520
1.4
PAL0264
104.9
105.9
1.0
2.8
1873
4.4
PAL0264
105.9
106.9
1.0
4.0
467
4.4
PAL0264
106.9
107.6
0.8
0.5
153
0.6
PAL0264
107.6
108.5
0.9
0.1
144
0.2
PAL0264
108.5
109.4
0.9
0.1
56
0.1
PAL0264
109.4
110.1
0.8
0.4
379
0.7
PAL0267
30.3
31.3
1.0
0.1
808
0.8
PAL0267
31.3
32.3
1.0
<
64
0.1
PAL0267
32.3
33.3
1.0
<
59
0.1
PAL0267
33.3
34.3
1.0
1.6
512
2.0
PAL0267
34.3
35.0
0.7
1.4
164
1.5
PAL0267
35.0
36.0
1.0
0.5
49
0.6
PAL0267
36.0
37.0
1.0
<
15
0.0
PAL0267
37.0
38.0
1.0
<
26
0.0
PAL0267
38.0
39.0
1.0
0.4
21
0.4
PAL0267
39.0
39.7
0.7
0.2
19
0.2
PAL0267
39.7
40.3
0.6
<
25
0.0
PAL0267
40.3
41.3
1.0
0.1
760
0.8
PAL0267
41.3
42.0
0.7
<
482
0.4
PAL0267
42.0
43.0
1.0
<
224
0.2
PAL0267
43.0
44.0
1.0
0.9
1176
1.9
PAL0267
44.0
45.0
1.0
2.4
784
3.0
PAL0267
45.0
46.0
1.0
0.6
515
1.1
PAL0267
46.0
47.0
1.0
0.2
788
0.9
PAL0267
47.0
48.0
1.0
4.3
782
5.0
PAL0267
48.0
49.0
1.0
1.9
593
2.4
PAL0267
49.0
50.0
1.0
0.7
581
1.2
PAL0267
50.0
51.0
1.0
<
510
0.5
PAL0267
51.0
51.8
0.8
<
390
0.4
PAL0267
51.8
52.8
1.0
0.5
679
1.1
PAL0267
52.8
53.8
1.0
0.3
724
0.9
PAL0267
53.8
54.8
1.0
0.2
608
0.7
PAL0267
54.8
55.8
1.0
0.1
147
0.2
PAL0267
55.8
56.8
1.0
0.2
542
0.6
PAL0267
56.8
57.8
1.0
1.9
411
2.3
PAL0267
62.8
63.8
1.0
0.2
643
0.8
PAL0267
63.8
64.8
1.0
0.8
1274
1.9
PAL0267
64.8
65.8
1.0
0.2
601
0.7
PAL0267
65.8
66.6
0.8
0.1
262
0.3
PAL0267
66.6
68.0
1.5
<
419
0.4
PAL0267
68.0
69.0
1.0
<
102
0.1
PAL0267
69.0
70.0
1.0
0.1
364
0.4
PAL0267
70.0
71.0
1.0
0.3
362
0.6
PAL0267
71.0
72.0
1.0
0.1
171
0.3
PAL0267
72.0
73.0
1.0
0.5
212
0.6
PAL0267
73.0
74.0
1.0
0.3
495
0.7
PAL0267
74.0
75.0
1.0
0.1
209
0.3
PAL0267
75.0
75.9
0.9
0.1
19
0.1
PAL0267
75.9
76.9
1.0
3.6
154
3.8
PAL0267
81.5
82.1
0.6
0.4
207
0.6
PAL0267
82.1
83.1
1.0
0.2
67
0.3
PAL0267
83.1
84.0
0.9
0.5
88
0.6
PAL0268
26.8
27.8
1.0
1.4
120
1.5
PAL0268
27.8
28.8
1.0
0.3
124
0.4
PAL0268
54.4
55.2
0.8
<
484
0.4
PAL0268
55.2
56.2
1.0
<
969
0.9
PAL0270
216.0
217.2
1.2
0.1
406
0.5
PAL0270
217.2
218.4
1.2
0.4
250
0.6
PAL0270
222.4
223.4
1.0
1.1
47
1.1
PAL0273
14.6
15.9
1.3
1.4
183
1.5
PAL0273
15.9
16.9
1.0
2.3
204
2.5
PAL0273
16.9
17.9
1.0
2.6
545
3.0
PAL0273
17.9
18.9
1.0
2.2
686
2.8
PAL0273
18.9
19.9
1.0
2.3
746
3.0
PAL0273
19.9
20.9
1.0
0.7
403
1.0
PAL0273
20.9
21.9
1.0
1.1
66
1.1
PAL0273
21.9
22.9
1.0
0.3
547
0.8
PAL0273
22.9
23.9
1.1
0.6
477
1.0
PAL0273
23.9
24.9
1.0
<
45
0.1
PAL0273
24.9
26.2
1.3
<
43
0.1
PAL0273
26.2
27.2
1.0
0.2
326
0.4
PAL0273
27.2
28.2
1.0
0.3
561
0.8
PAL0273
28.2
29.2
1.0
2.0
254
2.2
PAL0274
270.1
271.1
1.0
0.3
74
0.3
PAL0274
271.1
272.1
1.0
0.6
125
0.7
PAL0275
156.5
157.5
1.0
0.9
64
0.9
PAL0275
157.5
158.5
1.0
0.6
34
0.6
PAL0278
101.0
102.3
1.3
0.5
71
0.6
PAL0278
170.8
171.8
1.0
0.3
745
0.9
PAL0278
171.8
172.8
1.0
<
375
0.3
PAL0278
172.8
173.8
1.0
<
14
0.0
PAL0278
173.8
174.8
1.1
<
35
0.1
PAL0278
174.8
175.8
1.0
0.1
694
0.7
PAL0278
220.5
221.5
1.0
2.6
238
2.8
PAL0278
221.5
222.5
1.0
1.1
105
1.2
PAL0278
222.5
223.6
1.2
0.8
161
0.9
PAL0279
192.6
193.6
1.0
0.4
484
0.8
PAL0279
219.2
220.2
1.0
0.3
14
0.4
PAL0279
223.2
224.2
1.0
0.3
132
0.4
PAL0279
227.9
228.9
1.0
0.2
171
0.4
PAL0279
228.9
229.9
1.0
0.2
37
0.2
PAL0279
229.9
230.9
1.0
0.1
47
0.1
PAL0279
230.9
231.9
1.1
0.6
49
0.6
PAL0279
250.0
251.0
1.0
<
732
0.7
PAL0279
251.0
252.0
1.0
<
600
0.5
PAL0280
240.5
241.0
0.5
<
434
0.4
PAL0280
247.0
248.0
1.0
<
594
0.5
PAL0280
248.0
249.0
1.0
0.6
1833
2.2
PAL0280
249.0
250.0
1.0
0.6
1552
2.0
PAL0280
250.0
251.0
1.0
4.7
1334
5.9
PAL0280
251.0
252.0
1.0
0.2
1491
1.5
PAL0280
252.0
253.0
1.0
0.2
1200
1.2
PAL0280
253.0
253.4
0.4
0.3
817
1.0
PAL0282
123.1
124.1
1.0
0.7
60
0.8
PAL0282
124.1
125.1
1.0
0.3
57
0.3
PAL0282
140.0
141.0
1.0
<
349
0.3
PAL0282
174.3
175.3
1.0
<
480
0.4
PAL0283
205.0
206.0
1.0
<
420
0.4
PAL0283
206.0
208.0
2.0
<
35
0.1
PAL0283
208.0
209.3
1.3
1.1
12
1.1
PAL0283
222.8
223.8
1.0
8.2
52
8.3
PAL0285
239.0
240.0
1.0
0.1
750
0.7
PAL0289
195.0
196.0
1.0
<
355
0.3
PAL0289
196.0
197.0
1.0
<
43
0.1
PAL0289
197.0
198.0
1.0
<
324
0.3
PAL0289
198.0
199.1
1.1
<
233
0.2
PAL0289
199.1
200.1
1.0
<
218
0.2
PAL0289
200.1
201.2
1.1
0.0
366
0.3
PAL0291
106.9
107.9
1.0
11.2
28
11.2
PAL0291
213.2
214.2
1.0
0.4
1945
2.1
PAL0291
214.2
215.2
1.0
<
430
0.4
PAL0291
284.5
285.5
1.0
1.1
15
1.1
PAL0291
285.5
286.5
1.0
1.1
18
1.1
PAL0291
286.5
287.5
1.0
2.9
43
3.0
PAL0291
287.5
288.5
1.0
1.7
107
1.8
PAL0291
288.5
289.5
1.0
2.0
114
2.1
PAL0291
289.5
290.5
1.0
2.0
500
2.5
PAL0291
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.8
115
0.9
PAL0291
291.5
292.5
1.0
0.1
56
0.1
PAL0291
292.5
293.5
1.0
0.5
695
1.1
PAL0291
293.5
294.5
1.0
0.1
442
0.5
PAL0291
294.5
295.4
0.9
0.2
106
0.3
PAL0291
295.4
296.4
1.0
1.8
357
2.1
PAL0291
296.4
297.4
1.0
1.8
2214
3.7
PAL0291
297.4
298.7
1.3
0.4
177
0.5
PAL0293
260.2
261.2
1.0
10.1
622
10.6
PAL0293
261.2
262.2
1.0
0.6
233
0.8
PAL0293
262.2
263.2
1.0
<
161
0.2
PAL0293
263.2
264.2
1.0
<
65
0.1
PAL0293
264.2
265.3
1.1
0.8
1055
1.7
PAL0293
265.3
266.3
1.0
0.5
357
0.8
PAL0293
266.3
267.3
1.0
0.2
708
0.8
PAL0293
274.2
275.0
0.8
1.3
1479
2.5
PAL0293
275.0
276.0
1.0
0.7
1782
2.3
PAL0293
276.0
277.0
1.0
0.1
178
0.2
PAL0293
277.0
278.0
1.0
0.1
372
0.4
PAL0293
278.0
279.0
1.0
2.6
456
2.9
PAL0293
279.0
280.0
1.0
0.1
540
0.5
PAL0293
280.0
281.0
1.0
0.6
1982
2.3
PAL0293
281.0
282.0
1.0
0.4
1744
1.9
PAL0293
282.0
283.0
1.0
0.1
735
0.7
PAL0293
283.0
284.0
1.0
0.1
490
0.5
PAL0293
284.0
285.0
1.0
0.1
686
0.7
PAL0293
285.0
286.0
1.0
1.8
1148
2.8
PAL0293
286.0
287.0
1.0
2.7
773
3.3
PAL0293
287.0
288.0
1.0
3.2
340
3.5
PAL0293
288.0
289.2
1.2
<
148
0.2
PAL0293
289.2
290.2
1.0
<
134
0.1
PAL0293
290.2
291.2
1.0
<
94
0.1
PAL0293
291.2
292.2
1.0
1.2
385
1.5
PAL0293
292.2
293.2
1.0
1.7
356
2.0
PAL0293
293.2
294.2
1.0
1.2
515
1.7
PAL0293
294.2
295.2
1.0
0.7
27
0.7
PAL0294
206.9
207.9
1.0
0.1
991
1.0
PAL0294
207.9
208.9
1.0
0.1
1336
1.3
PAL0294
208.9
209.9
1.0
0.1
467
0.5
PAL0294
213.9
214.9
1.0
0.2
1010
1.0
PAL0294
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.1
1002
1.0
PAL0294
215.9
216.9
1.0
0.1
722
0.7
PAL0294
216.9
217.9
1.0
0.2
2195
2.1
PAL0294
217.9
218.9
1.0
<
678
0.6
PAL0294
218.9
219.9
1.0
<
430
0.4
PAL0294
249.8
250.8
1.0
0.1
408
0.4
PAL0294
250.8
251.8
1.0
0.1
470
0.5
PAL0294
251.8
252.8
1.0
0.1
753
0.7
PAL0294
252.8
253.8
1.0
0.1
529
0.5
PAL0298
232.4
233.4
1.0
0.3
26
0.3
PAL0298
235.4
236.4
1.0
2.2
55
2.3
PAL0298
244.1
245.1
1.0
0.5
81
0.6
PAL0298
249.1
250.1
1.0
7.2
118
7.3
PAL0298
250.1
251.1
1.0
0.9
46
0.9
PAL0298
251.1
252.1
1.0
0.3
16
0.3
PAL0298
260.1
261.1
1.0
0.8
5
0.8
PAL0298
261.1
262.1
1.0
2.3
37
2.4
PAL0298
262.1
263.1
1.0
0.6
56
0.7
PAL0298
266.1
267.1
1.0
0.5
10
0.5
PAL0298
267.1
268.1
1.0
0.4
19
0.4
PAL0298
268.1
269.1
1.0
0.9
17
0.9
PAL0301
160.0
161.0
1.0
0.3
50
0.4
PAL0301
181.3
182.3
1.0
1.3
31
1.3
PAL0301
186.3
186.9
0.6
<
327
0.3
PAL0301
207.7
208.2
0.6
3.0
452
3.4
PAL0301
208.2
209.2
1.0
2.0
1059
2.9
PAL0301
209.2
210.2
1.0
3.2
3716
6.4
PAL0301
210.2
211.2
1.0
19.5
3104
22.2
PAL0301
251.7
252.9
1.2
<
551
0.5
PAL0301
266.2
267.3
1.1
<
418
0.4
PAL0301
267.3
267.9
0.6
<
367
0.3
PAL0301
325.8
326.8
1.0
0.9
79
1.0
PAL0301
326.8
327.8
1.0
0.1
320
0.4
PAL0304
56.2
57.1
1.0
0.7
56
0.8
PAL0304
57.1
58.1
1.0
<
14
0.0
PAL0304
58.1
59.1
1.0
<
16
0.0
PAL0304
59.1
60.1
1.0
0.3
10
0.3
PAL0304
60.1
61.1
1.0
0.2
121
0.3
PAL0306
23.3
24.3
1.0
0.4
168
0.5
PAL0306
24.3
25.5
1.3
0.4
85
0.5
PAL0306
25.5
26.7
1.2
0.1
130
0.2
PAL0306
26.7
27.7
1.0
0.2
240
0.4
PAL0306
27.7
29.0
1.3
0.4
63
0.4
PAL0309
74.2
75.2
1.0
<
1419
1.2
PAL0309
75.2
76.6
1.4
<
1690
1.5
PAL0309
76.6
78.0
1.4
<
408
0.4
PAL0310
143.5
144.5
1.0
<
337
0.3
PAL0310
144.5
145.7
1.2
0.1
1701
1.5
PAL0310
145.7
146.7
1.0
<
467
0.4
PAL0310
146.7
148.0
1.3
<
24
0.0
PAL0310
148.0
149.0
1.0
<
129
0.1
PAL0310
149.0
150.0
1.0
0.2
579
0.7
PAL0310
150.0
151.0
1.0
0.1
1036
1.0
PAL0310
151.0
152.0
1.0
<
571
0.5
PAL0310
152.0
153.0
1.0
<
326
0.3
PAL0310
159.0
160.0
1.0
0.1
402
0.4
PAL0310
160.0
161.0
1.0
0.3
272
0.5
PAL0310
161.0
162.0
1.0
0.6
263
0.8
PAL0310
162.0
162.8
0.8
0.5
227
0.7
PAL0310
162.8
163.6
0.8
0.1
312
0.4
PAL0310
163.6
164.6
1.1
<
93
0.1
PAL0310
164.6
165.8
1.2
1.7
195
1.8
PAL0310
165.8
166.9
1.1
1.0
301
1.2
PAL0310
166.9
168.0
1.2
0.1
313
0.4
PAL0310
168.0
169.0
1.0
0.1
373
0.4
PAL0310
169.0
170.0
1.0
0.1
334
0.4
PAL0310
170.0
170.8
0.8
<
833
0.7
