Europe polylactic acid (PLA) market attained a volume of about 103 kilo tons in 2020 and expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 12% to reach nearly 200.5 kilo tons by 2026.

Polylactic acid refers to thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from natural resources, such as corn starch, tapioca roots, and sugarcane. It is a sustainable and biodegradable material that is increasingly used in the production of bioplastics and a variety of medical devices.

It is an FDA-approved material that is utilised in food packaging, surgical, and clinical applications. Polylactic acid can be processed through injection moulding, blow moulding, film extrusion, fibre spinning, and thermoforming and has better thermal processability in comparison to other bioplastics.

The Europe polylactic acid (PLA) market is being driven by the increasing demand for bioplastics in the region. The packaging industry is exceedingly utilising bioplastics made from polylactic acid in order to curb their carbon footprint.

Moreover, due to the prevalence of pollution caused by plastic products, governments and international organisations are actively devising solutions to counter the growing pollution levels such as pollution in the water by plastic straws and plastic bags that adversely affect marine biodiversity and air pollution through the generation of sustainable bioplastics.

In addition, the heightened demand for polylactic acid polymers in the textile industry is also expected to drive the industry growth owing to the escalating eco-consciousness among consumers, who are increasingly preferring sustainable clothing.

Furthermore, the UV resistance nature and the recyclability of polylactic acid polymers are further adding to its popularity. Moreover, the rapid investments in the research and development of polylactic acid production are predicted to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

NatureWorks LLC

Total Corbion PLA

Futerro

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Snapshot

6.1 Europe

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Historical Market (2016-2020)

8.3 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Forecast (2021-2026)

8.4 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by Type

8.5 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by Application

8.6 Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by Country

9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Germany

9.2 United Kingdom

9.3 France

9.4 Italy

9.5 Spain

10 Trade Data Analysis

10.1 Major Exporting Countries

10.2 Major Importing Countries

11 Price Analysis

11.1 Europe Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Company Profiles

14 Industry News and Developments

