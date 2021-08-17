Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm and TEKTELIC Announce Agreement for Custom Gateway Based on Semtech's LoRa IC

Unique Multi-SubGHz Band (800 MHz licensed/900 MHz ISM band) Base Station Radio using LoRaWAN® for the Internet of Things

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced signing of a product development and license agreement with TEKTELIC Communications, Inc. to develop a custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN ® gateway for the U.S. market, based on the Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) chipset equipped to simultaneously support the data transmission in the standard ISM (900 MHz) as well as in IotaComm's FCC-licensed spectrum (800 MHz).

The Multi-SubGHz gateway is based on Semtech's LoRa® device-to-Cloud platform, a globally adopted long range, low power solution for Internet of Things ("IoT") applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services.

On November 10, 2020, the LoRa Alliance ® , a global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the IoT low power wide area networks (LPWANs), announced the addition of support for new Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) data rates, which significantly increase network capacity and resistance to interference. In addition, LR-FHSS enhances spectrum efficiency, which allows IotaComm to apply the LoRaWAN standard to the commercialization of its FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum.

"Today marks a significant milestone that is a game-changer for IotaComm and could not have been possible without the collaboration withTEKTELIC and Semtech," stated Terrence DeFranco, IotaComm's President and CEO. "The custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN gateway will allow IotaComm to provide IoT connectivity to customers on the standard ISM band where ubiquitous coverage and superior barrier penetration are required. In addition, combining the LoRa Alliance support for LR-FHSS with our nationwide portfolio of licensed spectrum will open up the LoRaWAN ecosystem to critical infrastructure deployments, such as Utility, Smart City and Healthcare applications, requiring more flexible connectivity with different channel sizes, higher power transmit levels and no time on air limitations. This unique innovation is a major step toward our mission to offer low-cost IoT connectivity to yield the highest value, data-driven insights for commercial and industrial customers," he added.

"TEKTELIC is very proud and excited to develop a custom Carrier Grade Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN Gateway for IotaComm. This Gateway will further expand the LoRaWAN IoT ecosystem, allowing for the deployment of a number of unique IoT solutions for industrial, enterprise and consumer applications and use cases," said Roman Nemish, TEKTELIC's President. "In addition, the LoRaWAN low-power, long-range differentiations of the IotaComm solution will support both the standard ISM band and licensed band, further reducing the IoT network costs and improving the dependability and quality of its LoRaWAN network. IotaComm and TEKTELIC understand very well the need and value of Carrier Grade high reliability and availability IoT networks that support low Total Cost of Ownership and scale over time. The Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN Gateway is designed to support these core principles" he added.

"As the proliferation of IoT devices continues to be seen globally, establishing the multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN gateway with IotaComm and TEKTELIC to support both the standard ISM and FCC-licensed band will continue to expand business for the LoRaWAN U.S. ecosystem. There will be increased network coverage and the capability to address use cases where the higher versatility of an additional band is demanded to support more businesses," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

"This news truly showcases one of the leading benefits of LoRa Alliance membership--collaboration," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "Actively participating in our ecosystem and working with other members drives business value and opportunity. This new offering from IotaComm, TEKTELIC and Semtech will accelerate LoRaWAN network availability and capability, further strengthening LoRaWAN as the leading LPWAN technology" she added.

The key specifications and capabilities for IotaComm's Custom Multi SubGHz -Band (800/900 MHz) LoRaWAN Gateway include:

Full Duplex Operation -Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) in ISM Band (LoRaWAN)

Full Duplex Operation- IotaComm 800 MHz FCC-Licensed Band (Downlink: LR-FHSS/Uplink: FSK)

High Linearity & Low Noise Figure Low Noise Amplifier & Receiver

Up to 64+8 Rx Channels and up to 8 Tx Channels

Fully Dynamic & Flexible Configuration of Rx & Tx Channels

Dual Radio Architecture with Built-in 2 Receivers and 2 Transmitters

About Iota Communications, Inc. :

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) or IotaComm is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

About TEKTELIC:

TEKTELIC, a global leader of End-to-End IoT Products and Solutions, works to perfect the deployment of IoT Networks and Solutions for the best efficiency, high reliability, cost effectiveness and ease of operation. TEKTELIC IoT solutions are designed to work out-of-the box with little to no prior technical expertise from the end user. This results in IoT acceleration and expediency. TEKTELIC solutions are not only unique because of how they are designed, but because of their ease of deployment, operation, and high reliability to help the consumer become a part of the IoT ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://tektelic.com/.

About Semtech:

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our beliefs regarding the role that IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

LoRa Alliance ® and LoRaWAN ® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance ® .

