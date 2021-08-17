RateForce Ranks Number 92 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that RateForce is No. 92 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be listed among the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000," said Randy Luton, CEO, RateForce. "Our consistent growth is directly attributed to our outstanding team and the unique approach to the digital auto insurance marketplace. Our platform aims to provide a better way to buy and sell insurance products, so you can imagine our excitement when our own execution is recognized."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

RateForce's website, www.rateforce.com, allows consumers to compare car insurance in 46 states through the US and has served over 6,100,000. The company is proving to be a leader in the InsurTech space with its embedded insurance platform. The RateForce proprietary technology delivers solutions to insurance carriers, brokers, and consumers. The company plans to continue to expand into new verticals in 2022 to help fuel its continued growth.

