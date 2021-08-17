Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060299063 Danske Andelskassers Bank The company is is given observation status because Spar Nord Bank A/S has announced to make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 August 2021 . __________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.