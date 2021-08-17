Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce, that the company has completed a major rewrite of architecture and computer intelligence for the delivery of the new Pilot trading application.

Pilot 2.0 architecture is built off the same Enterprise based platform and deep machine learning intelligence that has been developed for well over 10 years, delivering real time "sentiment" intelligence, derived directly from the electronic order book of any exchange. The Company has incorporated feedback from thousands of users, to significantly enhance and improve user experience, and ultimately, performance.

With the new design and interface, Pilot 2.0 can seamlessly and expediently provide real time solutions to various broker/dealers, platforms and partners, while simultaneously pulling data from numerous exchanges across different geographic regions.

The complete, fully re-designed and fully functional solutions-based architecture delivers real time intelligence on over 60,000+ securities currently, and is designed to scale globally.

Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc., comments: "We are extremely excited to roll-out this completely redesigned, fully updated application for our various clients, broker-dealer firms, and exchanges. The integration of our intelligence and solutions, from our Enterprise platform across the entire ecosystem to trading apps and Digital Wallets, is a game-changer for our company."

Ilan Yosef, CTO of QuantGate, states: "We have diligently pursued a complete detailed profiling of our various API's to arrive at this very powerful milestone. Pilot 2.0's redesigned mobile interface takes a huge leap forward in demonstrating a very unique mobile trading experience, leveraging QuantGate's new Intelligence API. With the exponential growth of consumer demand for market data and insights, Pilot 2.0 provides the solution to address some of the most complex technology constraints related to deployment, integration and time to market."

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

For additional information on QauntGate Systems Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.quantgatesystems.com or visit their social media: Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



For further information on the Pilot Trading App, visit www.pilottrading.co and connect on Facebook and Instagram.



Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

QuantGate Systems:

media@quantgatesystems.com

