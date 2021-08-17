EURid has published its 2020 Carbon Footprint report, which shows EURid's steps to even greener future based on the objective set within the EMAS framework. As part of its Environmental Statement, EURid was recently audited for its 2020 CO2 emissions, resulting in an overall footprint of 131 tons CO2eq, and 18% reduction in GHG emissions since 2019. In June 2021, we confirmed our re-certification under the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) until 2023.

To compensate for our 2020 CO2 consumption, we are delighted to announce our continuous support of the "Water is Life" in Tulear, one of the poorest cities of Madagascar. The project's construction of the drinking water systems began in August 2018, and to date, over 3,000 people have gained better access to drinking water. The project is also introducing local population the correct and safe water resources management, raises awareness regarding hygiene, and thus contributes to sustainable development.

"Over the past year we have been involved in a CENTR project to share the best practices of the European registries that are committed to a healthier planet and to educate our industry peers about the measures we enforced to be a green company. Offsetting the CO2 emissions and making our expertise in this sector available to any interested party are just two, small actions of our broader environmental plan", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations manager.

"There is one element that continues to set us apart from our industry peers: our commitment to becoming a fully environmentally friendly company. Following our EMAS registration in 2012, we have supported multiple global sustainability initiatives to offset our yearly CO2 emissions. Our environmental policy is based on the principle of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' within a framework that promotes the value of making sustainable choices", stated EURid CEO, Marc Van Wesemael.

EURid is the organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains and works with over 700 accredited registrars. EURid follows the ISO27001 security standard and is certified by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem and regional offices in Pisa, Prague, and Stockholm. More information at: www.eurid.eu.

