Increase in Usage of Flexible Packaging Solutions in Food & Beverage Industry to Support Growth of Global Flexographic Inks Market, says TMR

- Plastic packaging, such as flexible packaging, labels, tags, and folding cartons, benefit from polyurethane-based flexographic inks. Polyurethane is a material that is frequently utilized in plastic packaging.

- In order to conform to government guidelines, companies in Europe and North America are actively investing in the research as well as manufacturing of VOC-free inks

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon black, intermediates, solvents, mineral oils, and resins are obtained from petrochemicals, and utilized as important raw ingredients in the manufacture of flexographic inks. Flexographic printing refers to a popular printing technique for flexible packaging. It has the ability to print on a variety of surfaces, which triggers growth of the global flexographic inks market. These inks have a great adhesion to the substrate surface and provide high printing quality regardless of the substrate material.

Due to their adaptability for a broad range of substrates, flexographic inks are an important part of flexible packaging. Moreover, owing to their flexibility, they are also quite popular in the printing industry. The packaging sector is likely to drive the global market. The packaging industry, which is regarded as one of the most significant marketing techniques, is on the rise, particularly due to the growth in demand for food and beverage products. As a result, there is more information needed on packages now than ever before, including production details, growth narratives, and other technical information. This factor is primarily intended to appeal to the millennials who are more mindful of what they consume.

The global flexographic inks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in Concern over Environment to Bolster Demand for Water-based, UV-cured Flexographic Inks

Water and glycol are the main ingredients of water-based flexographic inks. They are less harmful to the environment than solvent-based flexographic inks. Water-based flexographic inks are becoming more popular across the world as stringent environmental pollution-related restrictions become more severe.

UV-cured inks do not include any volatile chemicals and used in a variety of printing processes, including flexography, inkjet, and gravure. They have a number of benefits over traditional printing inks. Due to the rise in the number of laws prohibiting the use of volatile organic compounds or VOC-emitting inks, there has been a growing demand for VOC-free printing inks. In addition, government expenditures in the renewable energy industry, as well as stringent control on the use of hazardous compounds with high vapor pressure at ambient temperature are expected to propel the demand for UV-cured flexographic inks in the upcoming years.

Growth in Popularity of Flexible Packaging in Food &Beverage Sector to Drive Demand for Flexographic Inks

Printing inks are extensively used in the packaging sector. Driven by better aesthetic packaging and lower weight, flexible packaging solutions are expected to witness high demand from the food &beverage industry. As a result, the global flexographic inks market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. Containers made of corrugated cardboard or paperboards are the most typical uses for flexographic ink. Paper and cardboard are other areas where flexographic printing ink is utilized.

Flexographic Inks Market: Growth Drivers

Flexographic printing is a popular printing technique for flexible packaging. Its widespread appeal can be due to its ability to print on a variety of surfaces. Regardless of the substrate material, flexographic inks have a high level of adhesion to the surface and produce promising printing results.

Polyurethane is the most widely used resin, as flexographic inks based on polyurethane can be utilized with plastic packaging such as labels, tags, folding cartons, and flexible packaging. Polyurethane is a material that is frequently used in plastic packaging.

Flexographic Inks Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

INX International Ink Co.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

Altana AG

Flint Group

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Flexographic Inks Market: Segmentation

Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-Cured

Application

Packaging

Others

Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

