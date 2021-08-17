Highly experienced executive with proven expertise in advanced Parkinson's disease to lead clinical development program

Intrance Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Sweden-based Intrance Holdings AB, today announced the appointment of Krai Chatamra, Ph.D., to Vice President of Clinical Development.

"Krai brings a depth and breadth of experience and track record of success in drug development and regulatory affairs for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, including advanced Parkinson's disease, that will be invaluable to our company," said Patrick Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Intrance Medical Systems. "His deep knowledge and clinical leadership will be instrumental as we advance our lead asset, a next-generation, device-assisted therapy that has the potential to become a new standard of care for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease."

In his role at Intrance, Dr. Chatamra will lead the clinical development efforts with a focus on the company's lead product, a fixed-dose combination treatment of levodopa, carbidopa and entacapone for enteral infusion in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. He will also be responsible for assembling his team and overseeing the design and execution of the clinical development plan in order to achieve several significant milestones in the U.S., including the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and eventual FDA approval and commercial launch.

"I am excited to join Intrance and look forward to contributing to the development of Intrance's lead asset and ultimately make a difference in the lives of patients with advanced Parkinson's disease for which current treatments have significant limitations," said Dr. Chatamra.

Dr. Chatamra has over 20 years of international drug development experience gained through leadership roles at small and large biopharmaceutical companies, including Theravance, Lundbeck, AbbVie, Abbott, Pfizer and Merck. He led the successful clinical development program for levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel for advanced Parkinson's disease, which is now approved in more than 70 countries, including the U.S. and Japan.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Chatamra has been responsible for developing and advancing multiple therapeutic indications within neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and respiratory medicine. Dr. Chatamra's clinical research has been widely published in numerous scientific journals, including articles on advanced Parkinson's disease and real-world evidence for intra-duodenal infusion of levodopa.

He holds a bachelor's in science in physiology and a Ph.D. from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

About Intrance Medical Systems

Intrance Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Sweden-based Intrance Holdings AB, is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its lead clinical product for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Japan and Taiwan. Intrance's lead product, known as Lecigon in Europe, is a fixed-dose combination treatment of levodopa, carbidopa and entacapone for enteral infusion in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. The product is commercially launched in several key markets and rapidly gaining market share and user acceptance. The company is planning to advance its U.S. clinical development program in this target indication and has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more information, visit intrancemedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005022/en/

Contacts:

Corporate/Investor Contact:

Patrick Shea

Chief Executive Officer

Intrance Medical Systems Inc.

Patrick.shea@intrancemedical.com

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com