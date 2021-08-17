Atos International: Atos successfully delivered critical IT for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the most digitally connected Olympic Games in history

Tokyo, Japan and Paris, France - August 17, 2021 - Atos , the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, today announced it has run and orchestrated the key digital IT systems that helped to safely and securely deliver the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and enabled billions of fans around the world to follow the competitions in these unprecedented times.

Atos' broad scope of responsibility in the Olympic Games included everything from program and operations management and the development and hosting of critical applications, to digital integration. Working side-by-side with the IOC.

Reducing the environmental impact of the Olympic Games

The fast-evolving secure, decarbonized, digital technology landscape brings innovation, in each edition of the Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 was an exciting next step in the digital transformation of the Olympic Games. In line with its own groundbreaking commitments towards decarbonization and Net Zero , Atos is actively participating in global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the Olympic Games - fully migrating all systems to the cloud, supporting key technology testing and rehearsal remotely and scaling down the number of physical servers needed for previous Olympic Games. This new delivery model enabled to reduce energy consumption, heat emanation, reduce the amount and number of resource intensive hardware infrastructures, as well as limiting the number of employees travelling to the host city. Atos will be reusing the same technologies for the Paralympic Games.

"In these unprecedented times, the support and confidence of our Worldwide Partners is now more important than ever. We are pleased to be working with Atos, our trusted guide in a period of great digital transformation, to provide the digital backbone and key digital platforms we rely on to run the Olympic Games. We are delighted to be able to keep counting on Atos to support the Olympic Movement and to help bring the Olympic values to billions of people across the globe." said Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Tokyo 2020 in numbers

All critical applications were hosted 100% in the Atos cloud

400,000 accreditations issued (up to 30% since Rio 2016) - which also served as a secure official border entry document into Japan

accepted through the volunteer portal 339 events in the Olympic Program with near-instant transmission of results to fans, journalists and broadcasters

200,000 hours of technical testing during the preparations - including Olympic Games-first virtual methods to complete technology rehearsals

6.5 M users of the official Olympic website during the first days of the Olympic Games

"Members of the Atos team are champions behind the scenes, and I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication," said Elie Girard, Atos CEO. "We brought our trusted digital expertise and 30-year experience to ensure the successful delivery of the Olympic Games. By quickly adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atos family has shown flexibility and has leveraged its digital security expertise to enable fans and all stakeholders worldwide to keep track of their favorite athletes -which is a fantastic achievement, as these Olympic Games were the most connected in history."

Atos provided critical digital solutions to Tokyo 2020, including Games Management Systems supporting the planning and operations of the Olympic Games and Information Diffusion Systems delivering real-time results to the media and the Olympic family. Atos also secured the entire IT infrastructure, leveraging its expertise in digital cybersecurity and as number #2 managed services provider worldwide . Its centralized and cloud-based security services included a Security Operations Center (SOC), a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), endpoint detection & response and vulnerability assessment services.

As part of the digital innovations of the Tokyo 2020, Atos also implemented edge computing technology allowing reduced processing time and developed the most innovative Advanced Access Control System in history, which integrates facial recognition.

Looking forward to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024

After an extraordinary Olympic Games, Atos will look to accomplish the same feat for the truly exciting Paralympic Games, starting August 24, supporting the same spectrum of digital technologies covering 540 events from 22 different sports.

As the secure, decarbonized digital technology landscape evolves Atos teams are eager to bring their innovation commitment and passion for the successful organization of the next editions and will be supporting the IOC for the Beijing 2022 and Olympic Games Paris 2024 https://atos.net/en/olympic-games

