Tachyum today announced increased hiring efforts are underway at its Slovakian offices to support the company's continued growth as it nears product launch and volume production of its Prodigy Universal Processor Chip later this year. Tachyum plans to use a portion of the proceeds from its recently closed Series B funding round to expand its business development team to meet its aggressive production timeline goals.

Despite having successfully attracted talented Slovak engineers from abroad and motivating them to return to Slovakia, Tachyum continues to need highly qualified professionals to serve as CPU hardware design and verification engineers; software engineers for various system software porting, performance optimizations, software testing and test automation; and engineers for advanced AI topics. These additions will join a team that is making history in developing the first supercomputer capable of exceeding the speed and capacity of the human brain.

Tachyum's Slovakian office now employs more personnel than the company's Silicon Valley office. Among those currently working at the company's European headquarters are hardware designers, verification engineers and system-level software developers. The team is headed by a group of executive visionaries with hundreds of years of combined experience developing advanced networking and storage processing chips and systems.

The company recently opened a 7,000 sq. ft. R&D campus of modern Class-A offices with an internal datacenter, laboratory, QA infrastructure and a supercomputer reference design site at its European headquarters in Bratislava. An additional 4,000 sq. ft. expansion added needed offices, meeting rooms and modern break room facilities.

"We continue to work to fulfill our obligation in helping contribute to Slovakia's reversal from 'Brain Drain' to 'Brain Gain' with the hiring of the brightest and most talented engineers and designers to help us build the world's fastest supercomputers, which will become the soul of Europe," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. "This is our third major employment effort at our Slovakian campus and it reflects just how much we have grown over the past few years. As we approach the launch of Prodigy into the worldwide marketplace, we anticipate that our momentum will attract an even greater need for more talented individuals to join our world class team."

Tachyum's Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform using existing and standard programming models. Without Prodigy, data center customers must use a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other accelerators for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense and the complexity of maintaining separate hardware infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g., data center, AI, HPC) results in the significant underutilization of hardware resources and more challenging programming, support and maintenance environments. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and drastically improves data center economics.

Those interested in becoming a part of history by joining the Tachyum team at the company's European headquarters can find additional information and application instructions at https://www.tachyum.com/jobs/.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is disrupting data center, HPC, and AI markets by providing the world's first Universal Processor, with industry leading performance, cost and power, across all three computational domains, while, at the same time, enabling data centers to exceed the capacity of the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, begins high-rate production in 2021, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator available to early adopters. It is targeting a $50B market, growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum is one of the founding members of I4DI (Innovations for Digital Infrastructure), which will build the world's fastest AI supercomputer in Slovakia showcasing Prodigy. Tachyum has offices in the USA and Slovakia, EU. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

