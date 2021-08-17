Xellia Pharmaceuticals ('Xellia'), a global leader in the manufacturing of specialty anti-infective treatments, announces that its manufacturing site in Cleveland, Ohio is now commercially operational and has released the first anti-infectives manufactured at the site, to be distributed for use by US hospitals.

The anti-infective is the first drug product to be manufactured at the Cleveland site since it was bought by Xellia in 2015 and extensively rebuilt. The state-of-the-art facility is now commercially active after operations commenced following the passing of a comprehensive cGMP inspection by the FDA in 2020.

Carl-Åke Carlsson, CEO and President, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, commented:"The release of the first commercial product manufactured at our Cleveland facility is a significant milestone for Xellia. We acquired the site to fulfil an ambition to provide US hospitals and patients with critical care products made locally. We are proud to be producing high quality, key anti-infectives and we look forward to working with more partners who are aligned with Xellia's purpose to save patient lives."

Xellia has made significant investments at the Cleveland site since its acquisition in 2015 to create a modern, state-of the art facility. In addition to commencing commercial supply, the facility is also preparing ramp-up of its newly installed aseptic bag manufacturing line. The site is strengthening Xellia's ability to provide a reliable and consistent supply of critical medicines across the US, with a core emphasis on quality.

Patrick Brunner, Vice President, Manufacturing Operations North America added "Xellia Cleveland is now commercially operational thanks to the hard work of our US team and employees across Xellia. Now that the site is in full working order, we will continue to ramp up our US operations to strengthen our market presence in anti-infective production and help provide the security of supply of vital drug products needed by US hospitals and patients."

Xellia has established a talented workforce of more than 300 employees at the Cleveland site. Recruitment has been ongoing since 2015 in the Cleveland area and has also attracted employees from other areas of the US. In addition, Xellia has been able to recruit talented graduates from local institutions such as The Ohio State University, Cleveland State University, Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University, University of Akron, and Cuyahoga Community College. The continuous expansion at the site is in line with Xellia's long-term strategy, whilst also providing future employment opportunities within the Bedford community.

The Cleveland site operates alongside Xellia's other manufacturing plants in Copenhagen, Denmark; Budapest, Hungary; and Taizhou, China, as part of its vertical integration strategy. The network provides a secure supply and one-stop shop for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage form (FDF) products for customers globally.

About Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ("Xellia") is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and commercializing anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections.

With over 115 years of experience, Xellia is a world-leading trusted supplier of several important established anti-infective drugs, comprising active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as injectable products. Continuing the Company's evolution, Xellia is generating an innovative pipeline of value-added anti-infective medicines intended to enhance patient care, providing convenience and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Xellia has a global footprint with R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Xellia is wholly owned by Novo Holdings A/S and employs a dedicated team of over 1,800 people.

Further information aboutXellia can be found at: www.xellia.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

