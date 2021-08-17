Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - eQube Gaming Limited (TSXV: EQG) ("eQube" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares ("Shares") from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Accordingly, it is anticipated that, effective at the close of markets on August 20, 2021, the Company's Shares will no longer be traded on the TSXV.

The Shares are exclusively traded on the TSXV. Given the relatively low trading volume of the Shares on the TSXV, the financial challenges of the Company due in part to COVID-19 and certain related government mandated restrictions, such as lockdowns, the high costs associated with being a publicly listed company and other factors as further detailed in the Company's management information circular dated July 5, 2021 and available under eQube's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, eQube's management has determined that the Shares should no longer be offered for public trading. The appropriate approval of the holders of Shares with respect to the delisting was obtained on July 30, 2021, and it is anticipated that the approval of the TSXV to delist the Shares will be obtained.

For greater certainty, upon completion of the delisting, holders of Shares will no longer be able to continue to trade their Shares through a public stock exchange. Subject to the approval of the holders of Shares, eQube intends to windup and dissolve pursuant to the laws of its home jurisdiction, Hong Kong, subsequent to the upcoming meeting of the holders of Shares on August 25, 2021. Further details with respect to the proposed windup and dissolution of the Company can be found in the Company's management information circular dated August 4, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

eQube is a leading provider of electronic bingo (eBingo) systems for land based gaming operators in commercial and charitable gaming facilities. eQube has the majority market share in the Canadian regulated bingo market as well as the Irish market and operates the linked bingo games in Alberta and Ireland. Current solutions, consisting of commercial eBingo, linked wide area bingo, traditional bingo and automated bingo style electronic games are complemented by enterprise class accounting and back office reporting combined with open platform customer management data tools. eQube's platform provides new and enhanced revenue channels by enhancing the experience, environment and service to our clients' customers.

eQube has been offering its eBingo and related gaming solutions to commercial, tribal, regulatory and charitable customers worldwide since its inception in 1999. Its registered and head office is in Edmonton, Alberta. eQube is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EQG. For more information visit: www.eqube.com.

