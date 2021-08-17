Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of "big data" has been around for decades but only took on its current form in the 21st century with computers running 24/7/365 processing mounds of user data to better understand and predict trends. However, consumers have grown tired of their harvested data exploitation, and winds of change are blowing in new modalities that cater to security and privacy. Nothing is more representative of the ongoing shift than Apple's recent operating system changes that feature one of the world's few welcomed pop-ups: one that asks if it's okay to track your activity. Welcome to the age of "small and wide" data. Companies are already looking to next-generation technology to meet this new demand, including that of Streamlytics ( Profile ), which doesn't use cookies or tracking in its human-led data. The mix of consumer and regulatory blowback has all the majors, including Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE: PLTR), Snowflake Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNOW), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) dedicated to advanced functionality to meet or surpass obligations for privacy, governance and compliance associated with collecting and using personal information.

Gartner predicts 70% of organizations will switch to small and wide data by 2025.

Streamlytics is leading a new category of data company called "community-driven data."

Streamlytics is the largest first-party data provider of African-American data, offering more than 400million data points from the world's largest platforms.

Apple Upset the Apple Cart, Streamlytics Rights It

There are now more than 1 billion iPhones in use worldwide and 1.65 billion Apple devices in total. Until recently, Apple software allowed for recording a user's activity across websites and apps, unless the user knew how to disable the process in settings. The resulting data was extremely valuable to brands and advertisers for targeted marketing. Currently no federal data privacy laws exist, so companies and states are finally taking it upon themselves to protect users after decades of abuse. With Apple's iOS 14.5 released in April, users can stiff-arm third parties with a simple tap to disallow tracking.

The days of third-party cookies, which are little packets of data that allow websites and apps to remember information about user's visits, are becoming relics among us, owing to privacy concerns and regulatory changes. Instead, brands now must learn to employ a first-party data strategy. First-party data is exactly like it sounds: information collected directly from customers by brands for analyzation to personalize experiences and drive new customers and sales.

Streamlytics , a privately held company, is a new type of data broker/partner that focuses on working with consumers with an emphasis on small and wide data, initially in the African-American demographic, comprise of almost 47 million people in the United States and one of the largest diasporas in the country. The company's value is undergirded by patent pending technology that unifies disparate data, an innovation in first-party data.

Streamlytics extracts added insights from smaller data sets using advanced processes to enhance training data that can be used with artificial intelligence (AI) to help it work more efficiently. The company's wide-data analytics involve analyzing different degrees of data sources, both structured and unstructured. The largest first-party data provider of African-American data, Streamlytics has gathered more than 400 million data points from the world's largest platforms, including Amazon, Netflix, Google, Uber and AppleTV+. The month-over-month growth for data points is an impressive 123% from June 2020-June 2021, or 2,900% during the 12 months.

Analysts at Gartner see small and wide data as the future because of its superior 360-degree view of market trends. Gartner predicts that 70% of organizations will switch to small and wide data by 2025, in part because of "hyper-personalization and customer experience improvement." Streamlytics is focused on leveraging changing markets and economics, positioning itself with a strong solution to capture market share.

Clture Drives Value

Streamlytics is leading a new category of data company called "community-driven data." Benefits of this approach abound, including fostering inclusion at the societal level and representation from a branding purview. The company prides itself on data density rather than data measurement, meaning that the quality of the data outweighs quantity.

Streamlytics' flagship product is a consumer-face data acquisition app branded Clture. Clture aligns perfectly with consumer demand to control private data rather than be relentlessly tracked and exploited for free. Instead, Clture allows African-American consumers to own their private information through a data license. With Clture, consumers are giving a choice and a voice like never before. The consumer can put a quantitative price to their data via Streamlytics proprietary data value algorithm if they choose to sell their data.

Through this model of paying consumers for their data, Streamlytics collects a comprehensive set of consumer, demographic, and consented data. Competitors' marketplace solutions are far less robust, giving Streamlytics a competitive edge.

Streamlytics is entrenched in precisely culling and organizing data to help its customers see blind spots left by today's technology. These voids span not only marketing and customer acquisition but also competitive intelligence, corporate strategy, branding and more to optimize various areas of operations. The model is circular insomuch that data consent and data feed API integration both drive cash flow. The platform has already attracted Tier 1 clients from CPG, Wireless, Automotive and Apparel industries; a true testament to the scalability of the application of the datastream product.

The Miami-based company offers a standard data feed to brands for $250,000 per year, that is used for more precise execution in programmatic advertising, saving customers money and increasing revenue. The standard feed contains over 30 million data points that customers leverage as seed data. Data equity is critical in machine learning to accurately reflect changing demographics. Streamlytics also offers custom datastreams starting at $1.5 million annually where clients can utilize 400+ million datapoints to not only boost revenue, but to refine marketing, innovate in product, and increase artificial intelligence accuracy.

Expansion Time

Streamlytics is ahead of the curve in the changing landscape of data. Its data partners are actual humans that consent to data collection at which point Streamlytics runs it through an extensive data processing system that cleans and enhances it. The data comes from upper echelon providers. For instance, video streaming viewership comes from places such as Amazon and YouTube; location data from Google Maps; audio streaming from Spotify and Audible; cross device engagement data comes from smart speakers and TVs; gender and age data are provided at registration; and purchasing data is collected from Amazon.

The platform is designed for scalability as evidenced by the accelerated data point expansion. As Streamlytics continues to build out its Clture product for the African-American community, it is planning its growth strategy. The next market on tap is the LatinX community, which account for about 18.5% of the U.S. population, or about 60.6 million people ( https://www.nnw.fm/JZUo2 ).

Security a Top Priority for All

Changes to consumer privacy among large technology companies are happening on a global scale. It's not an option; it's the next evolution in technology happening right now. As demonstrated below, protecting consumers comes in a lot of varieties as companies do their best across multiple verticals in a constantly changing digital climate.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE: PLTR) is a global stalwart in building and deploying operating systems for the modern enterprise that call companies and governments around the world as clients in helping grow revenue 49% during Q1 to $341 million. Palantir is even working with the U.S. government on COVID-19 vaccine distribution to provide its software platform that enables organizations to improve their data-driven decision-making process by integrating disparate data sources into a single common operating picture.

Snowflake Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNOW) , the data cloud company, in July launched support for its Unified ID 2.0 to help organizations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers' personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to optimize their data-first advertising strategies by directly activating audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake's secure data sharing technology.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) offers unique safety initiatives of its own. In addition to launching a blockchain platform cloud service in 2018, the company is also a steward for preventing wasted advertising budgets that support sites that spread misinformation. This month, Oracle partnered with the Global Disinformation Index, an independent nonprofit that provides trusted, nonpartisan ratings to assess a site's disinformation risk, to help marketers safeguard ad spend and protect brands from inadvertently supporting disinformation sites.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is a global marshal committed to ensuring data protection for all. The company proved this yet again earlier this year by adopting the newly approved Cloud Code of Conduct of the European Union. By certifying to the first-of-its-kind code, cloud service providers demonstrate their dedication to compliance with the E.U.'s General Data Protection Regulation that was implemented in 2018.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), being the computing and software juggernaut it is, entered the community-driven data market with its Trove Microsoft Garage project. In addition, the project connects AI developers to unbiased, quality niche data, and empowers engineers to purchase submissions that meet their standards at costs they control, while respecting the rights and privacy of photo submitters. Since its launch, the project has helped collect more than 25,000 photos for character recognition, object recognition and visual search. Most recently, the company released an updated interface that features fewer fees for developers, additional transparency and control for those providing photos, and a sleeker, simpler UI for all.

In this ever-digital world, people are more and more skeptical about personal data security than ever before. Furthermore, they know the value of this data and understand that it is sold around the world for billions of dollars every year. Increasingly, consumers want control of this data and the combination of these forces is triggering the next wave of innovation in high tech to meet the diverse demands.

For more information about Streamlytics, please visit Streamlytics .

