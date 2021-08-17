Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2021

Exxe reports record quarterly revenue of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M

1Q2022 revenues increased 43% to $11.02M versus $7.68M in 1Q2021

1Q2021 revenue of $11.02M surpassed the record $10.2M Quarter in 4Q2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Key Metrics

1Q2022 ($) 1Q2021 ($) Percentage Change Total Current Assets 20,488,291 14,309,104 43.2 Total Assets 233,780,831 200,958,076 16.3 Shareholder Equity 150,432,624 122,709,682 22.6 Quarterly Revenue 11,022,713 7,677,080 43.6 Quarterly Net Income / Loss 1,831,875 926,860 97.6

Performance Snapshot

AXXA's quarterly revenues grew 43% in 1Q2022 to $11,022,713 as compared to $7,677,080 in the same period last year. Net income for 1Q2022 was $1,831,875 as compared to net income of $926,860 in the same period last year, an increase of 97.6%.

AXXA generated $11,022,713 gross revenues in 4Q2021 surpassing the $10,176,590 record set in 4Q2021; a 8.3% sequential Quarter-over-Quarter growth.

Gross revenue per share for 1Q2022 was $0.0196 as compared to $0.0172 in the same period last year, an increase of 14%.

Total assets were $233,780,831 in 1Q2021 as compared to $200,958,076 in the same period last year, an increase of $32,822,755 or 16.3%.

Highlights

Exxe Group's Agribusiness revenue increased as commodity prices for corn, barley and wheat prices rose during the Company's First Quarter. World food prices in June 2021 as measured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index was 124.6 as compared to 119.1 at the end of March. This is an increase of 4.6% during the Quarter.

Exxe Group saw a slight downtick in automotive demand. AXXA's automotive segment reported Quarterly revenues of $1,842,895 as compared to $1,974,569 in 4Q2021. The change was primarily due to expected seasonal demand.

MMeditech GmbH which sources and sells high-use consumables to the Swiss medical supply market reported Quarterly revenues of $998,454 as compared to $745,099 in 4Q2021.

Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., CEO and President of Exxe Group commented: "Exxe Group saw a continued uptick in demand and revenues from our Swiss based businesses as their local markets continue to recover. We are pleased to report that Exxe ended 1Q2022 with record gross revenues of $11.02M and profits of $1.8M. The Company continues to work toward full revenues for 1Myle and expects to report progress in the coming weeks."

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

