New Multi-Platform Campaign Encourages Parents to Discuss Racism With Their Children

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from anti-racism education non-profit WE ARE, the Ad Council, and the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), IPG DXTRA today introduced a new public awareness campaign, Dear White Parents, encouraging White parents to talk with their children about racism early and often.

"Children as young as four years old show signs of racial bias and racism, but we've also seen young children act as advocates for fairness, or equity," said Dr. Ronda Taylor Bullock, executive curator of WE ARE, an anti-racism education organization that runs camps and workshops for children, parents and educators. "Teaching children to recognize and resist racism early are critical first steps to raising an anti-racist generation."

For generations, Black and Brown parents have discussed racism with their children as a means of preparing them to deal with the racism they are likely to face in society. Conversely, in a survey about how people's views of race were influenced by their parents1, 65 percent of White adults said their parents rarely or never spoke with them about race or racism. However, respondents whose parents did speak with them about racism as children were more likely to have similar conversations with their own children, resulting in inter-generational impact.

The campaign aims to encourage White parents to help their children recognize and resist racism. The campaign features a website (https://DearWhiteParents.guide) with a curated library of age-driven resources and discussion guides, anti-racism workshops and discussions, and a short, unscripted film featuring four families introducing and discussing racism with their children. The film shares an intimate view of enlightening, sometimes uncomfortable, family discussions focused on parents helping their children understand racism through current events, as well as sharing their own stories about how they first became aware of racism. The ADL, a leading anti-hate organization, developed a custom discussion guide to help parents discuss the topics raised in the Dear White Parents film.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Kevin Wilson, Jr., with narration by anti-racism educator Dr. Ronda Taylor Bullock, Dear White Parents asks the critical question, "How old were you when you first became aware of race?"

"I was six years old when I was called the n-word for the first time. It was a devastating experience and I remember it vividly," said Wilson. "Dear White Parents is about the powerful impact that everyday conversations about race and racism can have on children. The weight of these discussions has fallen on Black and Brown parents for centuries. We want to encourage and equip White parents to share in this responsibility."

The campaign will be highlighted as part of the Ad Council's Racial Justice Series, a platform designed to support creatives from like-minded organizations dedicated to dismantling systemic racism and injustice. Through the Ad Council's support, the campaign will run and air in time and space donated by media outlets throughout the country.

The project was conceived by Margenett Moore-Roberts, IPG DXTRA's Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, and it was developed and produced by IPG DXTRA, a global collective of advertising, marketing and communications agencies committed to leveraging its creative and strategic capabilities to deliver vital impact for people, businesses and society.

A multi-disciplinary team from across several IPG DXTRA agencies collaborated over the course of several months to create the platform. The collective included members from: The Brooklyn Brothers, strategic and creative lead, film production; Golin, integrated communications, content development, earned and social media; Hugo & Cat, website development; Resolute Digital, paid media; R&CPMK, celebrity partnerships, influencer engagement and talent; and Weber Shandwick, content development and creative consultation.

"I am inspired by the way our agencies have come together to build such a powerful platform to focus attention on creating a new reality around racism for future generations," said Andy Polansky, IPG DXTRA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're committed to driving awareness and momentum for the people and organizations who have dedicated their careers and lives to fighting racism."

1 The Conversation, a non-profit, independent news organization, surveys of more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and older, collected from May 21 to June 14, 2020, in four major U.S. cities - Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York.

ABOUT ADL

ADL is a leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online. ADL's ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate.

ABOUT WE ARE

WE ARE, which stands for working to extend anti-racist education, is a non-profit organization that provides anti-racism training for children, parents and educators. They use a three-pronged approach to dismantle systemic racism in education and beyond by offering summer camps for children in rising 1st-5th grade, professional development for educators and workshops for parents. For more information, please visit www.weare-nc.org.

ABOUT IPG DXTRA

IPG DXTRA, part of Interpublic Group, is a global collective of 27 marketing specialty brands and more than 7,000 employees, anchored across Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand. IPG DXTRA companies bring together unique combinations of in-demand skills and expertise for clients, including experiential, public relations, sponsorships, innovation, brand, influencer, digital, social and analytics in categories as diverse as sports, healthcare, entertainment, CPG, luxury, tech and financial services. For more information, please visit www.IPGDXTRA.com.

# # #

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595684/Dear_White_Parents.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595683/Dear_White_Parents.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320232/IPG_DXTRA_Logo.jpg