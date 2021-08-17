Countryside SMEs, and particularly women entrepreneurs, will be among the first in line to receive loans to finance up to 70% of their clean energy investments.Small and medium-sized businesses in rural Bangladesh, and women entrepreneurs in the green energy sector, will be among the prime beneficiaries of a new €50 million ($58.9 million) funding line from the Paris-based Agence Française de Développement (AFD). The French state development agency has given the cash to the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited to back green power and energy efficiency projects in the South Asian nation. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...