Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2021-08-17 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 181435) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 3 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc with effect from 2021-08-18. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010598