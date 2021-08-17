MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Announces Appointment of Experienced Health Insurance Technology Executive Travis Jackson as New Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that healthcare technology executive Travis Jackson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma. Mr. Jackson appointment went effective, August 16th. He is relocating from Utah to be able to lead the Company from the Health Karma Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience across virtually every dimension of healthcare. Throughout his numerous roles, Mr. Jackson has been responsible for national sales directed toward health insurance plans, providing access to state and county Medicaid plans, and even setting up outpatient behavioral health clinics.

"My career has been about interacting with innovators in health insurance, healthcare technology & wellness products who wanted to be creative about their growth model," said Travis Jackson. "I've been impressed by Health Karma for a while, looking at how it has positioned the company to scale in all the right ways. Its approach to technology and commitment to customer experience is what excited me the most about this opportunity. I look forward to leading the company to new heights in the HealthTech space."

Jackson was most recently the VP of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states, including nearly 3 million individuals under comprehensive risk-based behavioral programs. During his tenure as VP, he led sales, strategy and business development for the company in the West and Midwest US, with his sales efforts directed towards commercial health insurance plans, state and county Medicaid plans and large Third Party Administrators. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, Mr. Jackson was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where he was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Mr. Jackson also has had success in his career building new businesses. He was a founder of both Ascendant Behavioral Health and Highland Springs Specialty Clinics, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Mr. Jackson was responsible for clinic set up including locations, billing, hiring and staffing, IT set up and clinic processes.

Prior to that, Mr. Jackson was Founding Partner & Executive Vice President of Sales of My ePHIT, where he created a multimillion-dollar company from an initial idea, through fundraising, production, active sales and service and renewal phases. During his time, he participated in the Executive Leadership Team of the company creating, reviewing and approving all strategy and operations, and was one of the key decision makers in the sale of the company. At time of sale, My ePHIT had achieved over 23 million paid members.

"Travis's appointment comes at a critical inflection point in Health Karma's growth, and we are thrilled to have someone with such a unique blend of proven healthcare and entrepreneurial experience build on the company's momentum and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead." Health Karma President Michael Swartz said. "He is a seasoned leader with significant experience driving revenue growth in health insurance and health tech market segments, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders. We are most fortunate to have him as our next CEO."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Karla Hernandez, karlahernandez.transmediagroup@gmail.com, 561-768-1773.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(954) 908-3481

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660046/MediXall-Group-Announces-Appointment-of-Experienced-Health-Insurance-Technology-Executive-Travis-Jackson-as-New-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-Health-Karma