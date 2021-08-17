HungerRush Launches HungerRush 360 Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) System

New HungerRush 360 lets restaurants delight guests, drive loyalty, and enhance efficiency to grow digital and in-store sales

HOUSTON, TX and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / HungerRush, a leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, announced today the launch of HungerRush 360, a fully integrated cloud point-of-sale (POS) system that provides a 360-degree view of the entire restaurant experience, including restaurant management, digital ordering, customer engagement, delivery, and payment processing.

The restaurant industry is changing quickly. Rising consumer expectations for speed and convenience along with increased competition put significant pressure on operators to leverage the power of technology to find efficiencies and improve the guest experience. The POS system serves as the central nervous system directing operations and capturing customer preferences to deliver when, where, and how customers want to order and consume their food. According to the National Restaurant Association, digital orders increased to 20 percent in 2020 from 5 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the need for a POS system that captures and caters to digital preferences.

"HungerRush 360 sets a new standard for a system that allows operators to manage restaurant operations to the delight of customers from any device, at any time, and from anywhere," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush CEO. "Restaurant operators today are working through extraordinary challenges, including shifting ordering models, customer experience expectations, hiring staff, and many more. HungerRush 360 gives back control in the hands of operators, literally and figuratively, so that the operator can focus on growing business and thriving in this unprecedented business climate."

"One of the favorite things we love about HungerRush [is that] during the pandemic our digital sales tripled. Having HungerRush as a partner enabled ease of use [and] allowed customers to order things so conveniently."

-Roostar Vietnamese Grill

HungerRush 360 puts the customer in the center of restaurant operations so operators can make smart decisions to enhance the overall customer and employee experience while growing the bottom line. The HungerRush 360 system helps operators:

Unify ordering across all channels, web, mobile, text and on-site

Get a complete perspective of their customers' order history and preferences so they can personalize guest experiences and drive loyalty.

Track orders on any channel from the moment they arrive to?the moment they are served or delivered.

Achieve a unified vision of both front- and back-of-house operations across all locations, including ghost kitchens, rooftops, food trucks, wherever.

Take control of every aspect of their business-menus, inventory, labor, coupons, etc.-from?a single location?that's?easier than ever to access, wherever they are.

Ultimately, the HungerRush 360 system helps restaurants save money, improve the guest experience, increase loyalty, and accelerate growth-all through a single SaaS platform. For more information about the HungerRush 360 restaurant experience, please visit hungerrush.com.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. HungerRush 360 is our flagship cloud POS system that makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business.

