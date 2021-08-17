Updates include a new Flow interface for business users, API lifecycle management features, zero downtime upgrades, and Databricks Delta Lake support

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced its August 2021 product release, featuring new capabilities that make it faster and easier for IT and business users to unlock the power of self-service integration and automation throughout their organization.

Introduced in this release is SnapLogic Flows, a modern, intuitive user experience for non-technical business users, enabling them to develop application integrations and automate data flows in a self-service manner, without the use of code. The release also features new API lifecycle management updates and an enhanced API developer portal, a new 'zero downtime upgrade' to minimize any disruption for customers during release updates, and extended ELT support for Databricks' Delta Lake.

"We've packed a number of important new and enhanced features into the August release of the SnapLogic platform," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "With the introduction of SnapLogic Flows, we're adding to our family of purpose-built, easy-to-use interfaces to help non-technical business users realize the vision of self-service, enterprise-wide automation. In addition, our new zero downtime commitment to customers as well as our expanded API management and ELT capabilities enable business and IT groups to work together on a single, powerful platform to drive productivity, collaboration, and results."

August 2021 Release Highlights:

New and enhanced capabilities in the August 2021 release of the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform advance usability, productivity, connectivity, and time to market for customers. Notable updates include:

SnapLogic Flows

SnapLogic Flows is a breakthrough new user interface that empowers business users to self-build new application integrations and data automations to support the specific needs of their respective functions and departments. Flows removes coding barriers and makes it easy for business users to succeed in developing and integrating applications such as Salesforce, Marketo, Google Sheets, and Slack to get the data and insights they need to make faster business decisions.

Flows also enables IT to step away from the core development of these solutions but gives them the ability to add requirements and guardrails for non-technical developers, enabling IT to centrally maintain visibility, control access, and oversee what is developed before it is pushed to production.

API Lifecycle Management and Developer Portal

In the May 2021 release of the SnapLogic platform, advanced API management capabilities and versioning control were added. In this August release, SnapLogic provides the tools for developers to easily manage the full API lifecycle. Now, developers gain the ability to easily maintain, improve, unpublish, deprecate, and retire APIs as needed.

With SnapLogic, when you deprecate an API, it is still active but will indicate that a new version should be used instead. Once deprecated, an API can only be retired, cutting down on errors. In addition, when you retire an API, that API will not be visible in the developer portal, and any request to the API endpoint returns with an appropriate error code and message. This further helps ensure that older versions cannot be accessed or used mistakenly.

What's more, with this release SnapLogic is refreshing and updating its API Developer Portal. In addition to a more modern and customizable portal look and feel, new updates enable API customers to group APIs into categories and to more easily view all of the metadata associated with a published API. These updates make it easy for API consumers to quickly find APIs, view and inspect operations of APIs, and understand functionality through request and response schema, speeding development time.

Zero Downtime Upgrade

SnapLogic is committed to customer-centric innovation and strives to continually update and improve its powerful, enterprise-grade platform. But for many, that historically meant an inconvenient period of downtime each quarter as new features and updates were rolled out. Now with this release, new product updates will be non-disruptive to customers. The SnapLogic platform will be fully accessible and always-on during releases, enabling customers to adopt new platform capabilities without interruption to their business.

ELT Support for Databricks' Delta Lake

SnapLogic extends ELT support to Databricks' Delta Lake with this latest release. Customers benefit by accelerating time-to-value by loading the data into the Delta Lake without first transforming the data, thereby making the data available faster. With native scaling of the underlying public cloud platform, customers can transform data in-place in the Delta Lake without the penalty of latency caused by extracting-streaming-transforming-writing the data back.

New Snaps and Snap Packs

Shopify Snap Pack SnapLogic adds out-of-the-box connectivity to Shopify, the e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems, which saves developers time, allowing them to quickly read and update Shopify Store, customer, product, order, inventory, and shipping information.

SnapLogic adds out-of-the-box connectivity to Shopify, the e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems, which saves developers time, allowing them to quickly read and update Shopify Store, customer, product, order, inventory, and shipping information. Zuora REST Snaps Zuora powers an organization's subscription business from order to revenue. This updated Snap Pack allows organizations to seamlessly connect to Zuora's REST APIs, helping customers leverage out-of-the-box Snaps rather than requiring custom development work.

Zuora powers an organization's subscription business from order to revenue. This updated Snap Pack allows organizations to seamlessly connect to Zuora's REST APIs, helping customers leverage out-of-the-box Snaps rather than requiring custom development work. Tableau Snap Pack New Snaps have been added to support Hyper, Tableau's in-memory data engine, which enables data to be loaded faster and for large data sets to be created and refreshed faster.

For more information about the latest enhancements to the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, available now, read the company's blog.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

