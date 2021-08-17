Hennessey Digital Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year; Company Ranked #958 on the 2021 List

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Hennessey Digital, a leading marketing agency for the legal industry, has been named #958 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Hennessey Digital made the Inc. list for its third consecutive year, adding to a long list of accolades that includes a ranking over Snapchat on the 2021 Financial Times list of the Americas' fastest-growing companies.

Scott Shrum, President and COO of Hennessey Digital, attributes the Inc. 5000 win to the 100%-remote company's focus on culture, client satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

'Scaling up a digital marketing agency isn't easy, but whenever we encounter an obstacle, we fall back on our guiding principles. One of those is 'Do what's right, always,' which means we put in the extra work for our clients even when it's the harder path forward,' Shrum says.

Hennessey Digital's culture focuses on continual improvement, particularly with its technology solutions to promote transparency into clients' digital marketing investments. Shrum cites the team's commitment to learning and innovation as a key motivator:

'Stay nimble; never stop learning' is another guiding principle of ours, which is why we constantly reevaluate how we work and look for better ways to get things done. The entire team is responsible for this award, and I couldn't be prouder of everyone at Hennessey Digital.'

The agency is expanding into content creation and promotion with the official opening of Hennessey Studios in North Hollywood slated for early fall. Hennessey Digital CFO Michele Patrick is bullish on the organization's growth trajectory:

'In tandem with year-over-year growth in our SEO product line, we look forward to further growing our lines of service with a suite of studio production offerings along with paid media. Our Studio and Paid Media offerings are bold and exciting moves that we thoughtfully paired with a pragmatic investment posture,' Patrick says.

The Inc. 5000 news comes on the heels of Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Hennessey releasing his debut book Law Firm SEO in early August 2021. The book was recently named an Amazon Best Seller and hot new release in the Search Optimization and Law Firm Marketing categories.

Patrick explains how Hennessey's leadership and reputation in the SEO industry have helped Hennessey Digital diversify while improving upon its core offerings:

'It's rare and invaluable to be founder-led. Jason Hennessey has been in SEO for two decades and his passion attracts top-talent team members to better serve our clients. We're thrilled that the Hennessey Digital team achieved a three-year 503% CAGR and has continued double-digit growth in 2021 because it allows us to expand into new integrated verticals while reinvesting back into both SEO R&D and further improving our employee experience.'

The Hennessey Digital leadership team will celebrate the Inc. 5000 three-peat win at its annual retreat and business planning sessions in Los Angeles next month.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.

