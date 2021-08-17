Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak") is pleased to announce that it has begun field work at the Hedge Hog gold project, located 15 km north of the Barkerville gold camp in British Columbia.

The Phase 1 work programme has been designed to explore for structurally hosted gold at the Golden Sky target in the north part of the Hedge Hog property. A grab sample taken by Eastfield Resource Corp. from an exposure in a road cut in 2013 returned 1.51 g/t gold, 0.48% lead, 1203 ppm arsenic and 1313 ppm antimony (sample 2590864). A tightly spaced soil grid has revealed gold values to 206 ppb and arsenic values to 113 ppm. Little work has been conducted here since 2013.

Soil sampling is now underway at Golden Sky to expand the current soils grid. This will be followed by mechanical trenching to better expose the known mineralization, search for extensions along strike as well as testing anomalous soil locations.





Hedge Hog Gold Project Claims

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8241/93352_ea45a8feb48fcb03_001full.jpg

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Paul Reynolds, P. Geo, a Director of West Oak, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About West Oak

West Oak is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Hedge Hog gold project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Investors are encouraged to review West Oak's prospectus and the technical report for the Hedge Hog Property available at www.sedar.com.

Paul John

Chief Executive Officer

West Oak Gold Corp.

Tel: (778) 874-6619

