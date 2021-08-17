Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (the "Company", or "Cortus"), is pleased to announce the geochemical results of an Ionic Leach soil survey at its 100% owned Roberts Creek project in Eureka County, Nevada, USA. The 23 line-kilometer survey added 201 samples collected at 120 m intervals with 300 m line spacing to extend the existing soil sample grid to a collective total of 558 samples covering the entire property. The combined results have outlined several extensive zones anomalous in gold and Carlin-type pathfinder elements. An anomalous gold zone coincides with projected fault structures, emphasizing the relationship between the Gold Bar deposits and Roberts Creek Project.

Cortus CEO, Sean Mager commented, "The 2021 soil geochemistry assay results overlaying the 2020 high-resolution ground magnetic survey indicate favorable structural, stratigraphic, and geochemical relationships. ALS Global's Ionic Leach technique provides exceptionally low detection limits providing better background levels for key elements in the soils and is a cutting-edge tool for identifying mineralization and associated alteration through cover. There is a defined contrast between higher gold values in projected fault zones and lower gold values in the background alluvium, giving a strong indication that these structures are mineralized at depth."





Figure 1: 2021 soil geochemistry superimposed over 2020 ground magnetic survey

Project Highlights

Roberts Creek Project comprises 1,300 hectares (ha) in the highly prospective Gold Bar district of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend in Southern Nevada.

The project is situated along strike from McEwan's Gold Bar deposits, which reported a measured and indicated resource of 499,000oz Au and reserve of 302,000oz Au in 2020*.

Gold-in-soil anomalies are coincident with arsenic, mercury, and antimony common pathfinder elements in Nevada Carlin-type deposits.

High-resolution ground magnetic survey indicates that structural and stratigraphic controls on mineralization continue beneath alluvium cover onto the Roberts Creek property (Figure 1).

The intersection of inferred structural and stratigraphic boundaries is coincident with a gold-in-soil anomaly measuring 3,000 x 500 meters trending NE along strike from the Gold Bar South deposit (Figure 1).

Achievable drill depths under shallow alluvial cover have been identified by a recent gravity survey over the property.

The Roberts Creek Project is at the drill-ready stage within our targeting matrix and available for acquisition, option, or joint venture.

QAQC Procedures

Sample preparation was completed at the Elko, Nevada at the ALS Global facility then sent for analysis in Vancouver, British Columbia the ALS Global facility. Samples were prepared by disaggregating with a rubber hammer then a non-bias 50g nominal soil sample was collected from entire field sample, no drying or screening used in this process. The Ionic Leach method was used to analyze samples for 61 elements. This procedure is defined by static sodium cyanide leach using ammonium chloride, citric acid and EDTA with the leachant buffered to an alkaline ph of 8.5. Soil samples were taken systematically at 120m sample spacing and 300m line spacing covering the entirety of the project and a secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Generally, the projects are located near operating mines or known deposits, and on the same hosting fault structure. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000-4,000 metres with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

*Reference-20210107_Gold_Bar.pdf (q4cdn.com)

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

