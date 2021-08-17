Doughp Ranks No. 274 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Revenue Growth of 1693.7%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough company, is No. 274 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Doughp is among the top tier of the list, ranked as No. 16 in the Food and Beverage category and No. 4 in the state of Nevada. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Doughp joins other juggernaut bands including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others, who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an incredible honor for Doughp to be included as one of the fastest-growing companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list," said Kelsey Moreira, founder & CEO of Doughp. "I started the company hoping to bring some joy to the world, but I am still blown away by how quickly it's grown. As a mission-driven company, throughout our growth, we continue to stay true to our core values and create delicious cookie dough that's making the world a little sweeter, one spoonful at a time."

Doughp was first introduced to consumers in 2017 and has become one of the fastest- growing companies in the U.S. by combining a delicious recipe with an impactful, authentic purpose to support mental health & addiction recovery. Originally started in founder Kelsey Moreira's kitchen after a journey into sobriety, the company propelled forward to become a multimillion-dollar brand. In its first four years, Doughp experienced monumental growth with revenue increasing on average 219% year over year. In 2020, the company more than doubled its annual revenue even after permanently closing its storefronts and pivoting entirely to online due to the pandemic.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

ABOUT DOUGHP

Doughp burst onto the scene in 2017 serving up nostalgia with its legit cookie dough that is safe to eat raw and can also be baked into delicious cookies and desserts. Company founder and fearless leader Kelsey Moreira discovered baking in the early days of her sobriety. She eventually left her 10-year career in tech to turn her passion for baking into a business. Since then, Doughp has aired on ABC's Shark Tank, the cookie dough has been featured in top media outlets and it has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Doughp is a nationwide business serving hundreds of thousands of happy spoonlickers across the country.

As a mission driven company, Doughp strives to make the world a little sweeter, and donates a portion of all proceeds to nonprofits and raising awareness around mental health and addiction recovery through its Doughp4Hope initiative.

For more information, visit www.doughp.com. Get down with Doughp on social media by following @Doughp on Instagram and Facebook.

