CoSoSys, a leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) vendor, announced today that its leadership team has been further strengthened with the appointment of Vince Zappula, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment comes on the back of a period of significant growth for the company, fuelled by a surge in data security solutions due to remote and hybrid work conditions. Zappula will be based at the company's North American headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., and will be responsible for all company revenue streams.

Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys is an enterprise-grade DLP solution combining high-grade security with simplicity and protecting valuable data regardless of the operating system. The solution aims to ensure that customers can stay ahead of threats and provides advanced protection for enterprises.

"We see the role of Chief Revenue Officer as an essential one in the next phase of CoSoSys' growth. Vince brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a proven record in growing companies across the enterprise software industry," said Roman Foeckl, CEO and founder of CoSoSys. "I am delighted to welcome him to the team and very much look forward to working with him."

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Vince has an extensive background helping technology companies grow their annual revenue from $10M to over $100M.

"When I first learned about CoSoSys, I was impressed with the many happy customers they have in the mid-market up to large enterprises. Customers want and need a simple solution to identify and secure sensitive data. CoSoSys with Endpoint Protector is doing this today. We need to make more companies aware that there's now a better solution for Data Loss Prevention," Vince said.

His previous success includes building out the team and revenue stream for Law-Cypress Distributing, StorNet, and DataEndure. At CoSoSys, he leads the sales, business expansion, and customer success strategy to ensure growth to our stakeholders and value to our customers.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys' mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in Romania, Germany, and the USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005518/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Codina Sabau

codina.sabau@cososys.com

www.endpointprotector.com