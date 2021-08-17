K2 Integrity Announces Andrew Rabinowitz as New Co-CEO

Preeminent risk management firm founded by Jeremy Kroll and Jules Kroll poised for next-level expansion with leadership addition

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk management firm founded by industry pioneers Jules and Jeremy Kroll, today announced that asset management executive Andrew Rabinowitz is joining as Co-CEO and member of the board, effective September 20. Together with Co-CEO Jeremy Kroll, who will take on the additional role of Deputy Chair of the board, Andrew will co-lead the global firm from its New York City headquarters.

Andrew joins the firm following nearly two decades at Marathon Asset Management, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer, where he helped grow the firm from an early-stage investment firm to a global player with more than $22 billion of assets under management. He brings a proven track record of building successful professional services businesses, prioritizing trust and collaboration, and leveraging his skillsets across technology, sales, finance, risk management, and compliance to create significant results for clients.

"I'm thrilled to join K2 Integrity to help the firm grow and to spearhead solutions for clients as they face the complexities of an increasingly challenging global marketplace," said Andrew. "I've had the pleasure of working closely with the Krolls and Bob Brenner for many years, and my respect for the firm has deepened further as I have gotten to know Tom Bock, Juan Zarate, Danny Glaser, Chip Poncy, and other team members over the past few months. I look forward to partnering with them on our shared vision to expand the business."

In this new role, Andrew will focus on driving growth across the firm's existing financial services and corporate clients in the U.S., European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets, as well as on introducing new offerings throughout the coming year. He will work to strengthen the firm's operations in preparation for further capital raising, investments, and business expansion. Together with Jeremy Kroll and the K2 Integrity leadership team, Andrew will continue to foster a diverse, open, and community-service-oriented corporate culture.

"We are wired to solve complex problems, and for decades have built leading business brands that are synonymous with trust, thanks to our loyal clients. Over 25 years, I have personally served hundreds of clients, including Andrew. He inspired me, and our team, to deliver exceptional results, beyond what we thought we could achieve. I have deep respect for his creativity, tenacity, humility, and commitment to his colleagues and investors," said Jeremy Kroll, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of K2 Integrity.

"With decades of experience working with institutional investors, industry regulators, and top-tier service providers, Andrew brings a fresh perspective to our incredible team. His contributions will complement and inform how K2 Integrity can best serve our clients and attack new growth opportunities for years to come," concluded Jeremy.

Bruce Richards, CEO and Chairman of Marathon Asset Management, said, "I am eternally grateful for Andrew's friendship and leadership as he did a brilliant job to help build Marathon and advise our clients. Marathon will continue to work closely with Andrew in the many years to come as K2 Integrity remains our trusted advisor."

"Our industry has continued to evolve over the past 50 years-from corporate investigations in the 1980s, to governance transformation in the 2000s, to the broad spectrum of emerging threats we face today. We remain committed to bringing transparency, diligence, and integrity to the business community and the world at large," said Jules Kroll, Executive Chair and Co-Founder, K2 Integrity. "Andrew will be a great leadership addition to the executive team as we pursue new market opportunities."

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world-and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we can increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity has realized this promise in its role as the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm-built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials.

