Furthermore, Zhonghuan Semiconductor's parent company has reported strong results for its PV business and solar developer Shunfeng has halted trading in its shares.Hong Kong-listed China Resources Power Holding, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, announced on Friday it has started construction on a 12 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar module factory in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang province. The planned HJT facility includes 24 lines with a capacity of 500 MW each for both cells and modules. The entire factory will occupy a surface of 560,000m2. The total investment in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...