Boanerges Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 17
17 August 2021
Boanerges Limited
("Boanerges" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that Andrew Fearon, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has today bought 20,000 Ordinary Shares at 46 pence per share. In total Andrew Fearon holds 770,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.41% of the issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrew Jason Fearon
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director/PDMR (Non-Executive Director)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Boanerges Limited
|b)
|LEI
|254900L74T0BSRK36X98
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Identification code
|ISIN: VGG1472N1096
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17th August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market