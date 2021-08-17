Boanerges Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 August 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that Andrew Fearon, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has today bought 20,000 Ordinary Shares at 46 pence per share. In total Andrew Fearon holds 770,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.41% of the issued share capital.

