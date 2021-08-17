Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Inzile AB (publ) is removed (439/21)

On June 30, 2021, the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire shares in QEV Tech Holdings S.L and according to which the revenues and results of QEV Technologies S.L would be consolidated into the Company's accounts, resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") making the assessment that the Company would have to undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. On August 5, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a revised agreement for the acquisition of QEV Tech Holdings S.L, according to which the acquisition is no longer conditional upon the consolidation of the revenues and results of QEV Technologies S.L into the Company's accounts. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company no longer needs to undergo an examination for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Therefore, the observation status for the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB