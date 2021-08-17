Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.08.2021
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
17.08.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Inzile AB (publ) is removed (439/21)

On June 30, 2021, the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status on the grounds that the Company had entered into an
agreement to acquire shares in QEV Tech Holdings S.L and according to which the
revenues and results of QEV Technologies S.L would be consolidated into the
Company's accounts, resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") making
the assessment that the Company would have to undergo an examination comparable
to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. 

On August 5, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that
the Company had entered into a revised agreement for the acquisition of QEV
Tech Holdings S.L, according to which the acquisition is no longer conditional
upon the consolidation of the revenues and results of QEV Technologies S.L into
the Company's accounts. 

With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company no
longer needs to undergo an examination for continued trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Therefore, the observation status for the shares in Inzile
AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be
removed with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
