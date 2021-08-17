Strategic Treasurer Acquires CTMfile, Expands Reach in Europe

US-based research consultancy plans to support and build on existing UK-based news outlet

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Treasurer, a treasury research and consulting firm, has acquired CTMfile, a web-based treasury news outlet headquartered in the UK. The acquisition, which closed on August 6th, provides CTMfile with the backing and support to increase growth while expanding Strategic Treasurer's reach in Europe and other regions.

Although largely focused operationally on consulting and providing outsourced services to treasury departments, Strategic Treasurer is perhaps most widely known for their efforts to inform the industry through the Treasury Update Podcast, Fintech Analyst Report Series, 12+ annual research reports, and many other publications. While Strategic Treasurer will continue creating and distributing this premiere treasury content, the firm is moving to develop a news platform called the "Treasury News Network" (TNN) for more broadly sourced treasury information across multiple areas of focus within the industry.

The acquisition marks the first step in this move and makes CTMfile the first external outlet in the Treasury News platform. Founder and Managing Partner of Strategic Treasurer, Craig Jeffery stated: "Our vision for this platform is to see a place where practitioners and providers can learn and share their news, thoughts and experiences in treasury." CTMfile and the TNN are being driven to provide the go-to place for treasury and finance professionals to learn and share what matters in our industry.

CTMfile's current model involves industry commentary from long-time treasury expert, Jack Large, and his team along with content generated by Associate Members, who are banks, financial technology providers, and other companies that use the platform to distribute their news and thought leadership. Strategic Treasurer has affirmed that they do not currently intend to make significant changes to this model. Associate Members will be retained in the same capacity, and Jack Large will be continuing in his role of authorship and editorial input, with Strategic Treasurer staff offering extensive operational and account-level support.

According to Large, "CTMfile's two missions have long been to cater to the needs of different types of people in the corporate treasury department, from experienced treasurers to junior staff and administrators, and to generate buyer engagement with Associate Members through focused, useful and relevant content. I want our readers and partners to understand that, far from changing our missions, this acquisition gives greater power and broader resources to fulfilling them. The CTMfile you know isn't going away. We're tooling up to make an even greater impact."

Strategic Treasurer and CTMfile encourage readers to visit and bookmark ctmfile.comand follow TreasuryNews on social media for the latest happenings and insights in our industry. Treasury-related companies and individual practitioners alike are encouraged to join the conversation by submitting their perspectives, stories, questions and thoughts on issues relevant to the industry today.

About Strategic Treasurer

Strategic Treasurer provides consulting services for treasury management, security, technology and compliance. Corporate clients, banks and fintech providers throughout the world rely on their advisory services and industry-leading research. Strategic Treasurer is headquartered in Atlanta, with consultants based out of Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit and Washington D.C. To learn more, visit strategictreasurer.com.

