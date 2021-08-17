Brand Management Software Platform Launches New Customization And Integration Capabilities to Extend Platform Functionality

Brand management software company Frontify today announced the launch of the Developer Platform, a series of tools including the GraphQL API which allows Frontify users to customize their brand-building experience, allowing for new integrations with existing technology and the ability to build apps that can easily connect to the platform.

This expansion of the Frontify offering comes after a year of banner growth for the company, which helps major corporate brands including Pepsi, Dyson, and Vodafone take better control of their brands. By utilizing the new Developer Platform, Frontify is expanding upon their industry-leading solution and giving customers more flexibility than ever, allowing them to improve efficiency, maintain consistency and collaborate seamlessly with both internal and external stakeholders.

"The Frontify Developer Platform was created because each brand has its own tech-stack and set of applications, and tools," stated Remo Brunschwiler, VP of Product at Frontify. "By opening up our platform to developers, we enable them to automate their brand processes, and mold Frontify into their tool landscape further elevating their holistic brand ecosystem through Frontify. With the best developer experience in mind, our developer tools and services make building your own integrations a breeze. Now, the platform can integrate with any tools people are using every day."

The Developer Platform includes different tools and services to connect existing apps and build new ones that can link to the Frontify platform. The suite of offerings includes six critical components users need to develop and link their own applications to Frontify, including:

Frontify Finder. Easily access all assets that live in Frontify in a more convenient way. Frontify Finder is a prebuilt component that brings client authentication and asset management together into a single flow. Decoupled from the main Frontify application, this will allow assets stored inside Frontify to be conveniently accessible from within any external web application.





Frontify Authenticator is a dedicated prebuilt component that implements the OAuth 2.0 flow for public applications (e.g., web apps) to perform client authentication outside of the main Frontify application, allowing Frontify clients to easily access their accounts from within any secure web application.





GraphQL API is the open base for extending the functionality of Frontify. The open API gives users the power and flexibility to build apps and integrations on top of the already industry-leading platform.





Frontify Image Worker is a powerful service that equips you to show previews of assets on other applications, and manipulate images based on different parameters such as image size, image selection and cropping, and image resolution.





Currently in Beta: Frontify Webhooks. Our webhooks provide a simple way that Frontify can speak to other apps, offering developers the possibility to start automating tasks, messages, assets, and much more.





Coming Soon: Frontify Custom Blocks. Frontify's Brand Guidelines include over 38 tailor-made content blocks that allow brands to express themselves from displaying how the company logo should be used to showcasing brand colors and making them available to download. By introducing our CLI, developers can build, add, and preview new content blocks that fit the specific purposes of their brand.

The Frontify Developer Platform is now available to all current Frontify customers. More information, API documentation, and a Slack support group are available on the Frontify website https://www.frontify.com/en/blog/developer-platform/.

About Frontify

Frontify is a market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers companies including Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Dyson, Vodafone, and Allianz to manage and develop their brands effectively. Established in 2013 and headquartered in St Gallen, Switzerland, Frontify's 180+ person team works across the company's Swiss and New York bases to serve customers around the world. For more information, visit frontify.com.

