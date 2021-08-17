ZetrOZ Systems is Helping Americans Get Back to Work

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / As America gets back to work, businesses are placing a higher premium on the health and wellbeing of their employees. ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) wearable pain relief ultrasound device, is helping employers minimize the impact and likelihood of workplace injuries.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the seasonal timing of work-related injuries, and employers must be quick to provide effective solutions to help preserve the health and wellness of their workforce as markets see an increased rise in consumer demand.

"Workplace injuries can have a significant impact on an organization's efficiency, and powerful narcotics are too often used to treat injuries which might not otherwise require them," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOz Systems. "sam® is a safer, less invasive, and more effective treatment than surgery and narcotics, which include their own risks and potential for long-term complications."

ZetrOZ Systems's sam® is the only FDA-cleared long duration ultrasound device and in more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, it has been shown to be an effective treatment to relieve pain, restore function and return patients to work, sports and daily activities.

The most common workplace injuries include shoulder and lower-back injuries, as a result of improper lifting technique or routine overuse. When workers sustain these types of injuries, they're often too eager to return to work and don't allow their body enough time to properly heal, Lewis said.

Inadequate recovery time keeps workers off the job for longer than they have to be.

sam® was designed for easy, long term home use. Its low-intensity ultrasound therapy for home use treats injuries at the depth the size of a grapefruit, inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

Employers quick to deploy sam® for injured employees can reduce healthcare costs and lost productivity by reducing recovery time through a more effective and less invasive treatment option that requires no surgery or narcotics.

Organizations are putting a higher priority on hiring and retaining their existing talent, and sam® is an effective tool for employers to keep employees on the job and more resilient to injury. As employers respond to a never-before-seen challenge in finding and retaining employees, keeping workers healthy is crucial.

For more information, visit samrecover.com or ZetrOZ.com to learn more.

About ZetrOZ Systems:

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com .

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659923/ZetrOZ-Systems-is-Helping-Americans-Get-Back-to-Work