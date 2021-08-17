Thermic Science International Corporation: Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the Company in Compliance with the OTC Market to Pink Current Status and No Shell Designation by Filing its Financial

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka Endocan Corporation. (WKN:A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on:

Thermic Science has accomplished great strides working with the OTC Markets to bring the Company back to "Pink Current Status" with "no shell" designation. This is the fundamental reporting strength for the Company to move forward with the larger new structure and Thermic Science expanded business model.

Over the last quarter, the Company has focused on re-structure and business model growth. The current financial report will outline the new share structure to accommodate it recent acquisitions including Thermic Coating Systems, Litcoat, and of course Cannabis Science.



The Company current operations including industrial hemp nutraceutical and cosmeceutical product lines respectively "the Hempery", and "Hemp Tasty" originally developed and produced in 2015 are in production mode right now for a Fall 2021 Brand Re-Launch.



The Company has previously released samples of the Hempery product line in a soft launch to prove the market enjoyed our products. At that time, the Company distributed limited quantities of our products including a 'Hempery Miracle Oil' for skin care. A 'Hemp Rose Soap' and 'Milk Body Wash' for the shower, as well as a lip balm to take care of your lips. The Company now has a full line up of combined products to be released soon through the Hempery Brand this Fall 2021.

The Company has since expanded its product line and developed an industrial hemp-based food line named 'Hemp Tasty'. Using the same procedures as 'The Hempery' product development, brand creation, and distribution.

The Company has successfully released, a "Hemp Tasty Brand" of Spices and Hemp Hero Hot Sauce to complement its food menu line up. The Company is also in the process of relaunching our 'Hemp Tasty' food product line. This includes menu items of breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, snacks, drinks, spices, and a hot sauce. The Company is currently developing a pasta and complimentary sauces to be released soon at the same time as the Hempery Fall of 2021.

Once the Company attains the "Pink Current Status" it can move forward with new OTC Markets approved corporate actions based on a "Pink Current Status". Once this goal is accomplished the Company will be able to "continue forward" with official OTC Markets registration of all current corporate actions such as name changes, share structure changes, and symbol changes.



At this point the Cannabis Science acquisition can be completed through the OTC Markets Exchange with the required filings, the Company will issue all contemplated shares to close the transaction. The Company will then begin the FINRA/OTC Markets registration and filings process to obtain a brand-new trading symbol for the designated Class of Cannabis Science shareholder shares.

Thermic Science CFO Robert Kane stated, "We continue going over our filings with the OTC Markets, just as normal we are progressing step by step with great strides. We are excited about these next few steps; they will change things for us all. We are very proud."



What is Rule 15c2-11?

First adopted nearly fifty years ago in 1971, long before the existence of electronic trading, Rule 15c2-11 was originally designed to deter fraudulent quoting activity by broker-dealers in OTC securities by requiring brokers to obtain and review specified information about the issuer before initiating a quoted market.

The SEC's recent amendments overhaul the Rule's existing framework, with the goal of enhancing investor protection and deterring deception in the OTC market through transparent and timely reporting. The amended Rule, which will be applicable in September 2021, will require OTC-traded companies to make current disclosure publicly available in order to have a publicly quoted market. The Rule also streamlines the pathway to the public market for companies meeting their disclosure requirements and allows OTC Markets Group to play a greater role in bringing companies on our markets.

Thermic Heating Paint and Portable Thermic Heating Units

Paint any wall, ceiling, or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future. Thermic Paint provides the highest infrared heat radiation and lowest energy consumption.

Portable Thermic heating units are coming soon: Get ready for the revolutionary portable heating unit that can change your life, the environment, and your pocketbook. Actually, Thermic Paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future. More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Portable Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Units

Right on time for the changing living environments and sporadic and emergency energy consumption: Thermic self-generating electrical power units can generate power for a wide variety of applications and uses, including cars, houses, streetlights, retail stores, agriculture grow operations, backup and primary power for computer networks, portable thermic heating units, lighting, TV's, stereos and more. The Company is excited to release the first generation of self-generating electrical power units to the public.

Renewable Thermic Solid State Ceramic Cu2+ Battery Power Units

Renewable Thermic Solid-State Batteries are a thing of the future, and they are here now! Imagine electric cars, houses, campsites, buildings, electric bikes, portable battery-operated toys, radios, flashlights - the list goes on and on. The future is here with Thermic renewable batteries. This game-changing technology will revolutionize your power consumption and usage.

Thermic Graphene Concrete

Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete: 96% compressive strength increase, 56% heat capacity increase and 150% water permeability reduction.

Electroluminescent Coating System

Asia goes wild over electroluminescent paint, Japan being the biggest buyer as evidenced by the wide variety of uses and media coverage.

The LitCoat Airbrush Paint System, ideal for use on cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, allows users to airbrush on LitCoat electroluminescent paint for an even application and coverage on almost any coverage or material. This airbrush paint system works similarly to many other systems for airbrushing paint; however, it is specialized for the application of LitCoat's electroluminescent varieties.

Lighting surfaces improves visibility and can be lifesaving, especially on clothing, motorcycles, bicycles, cars and helmets. It provides also functional lighting, and aesthetic lighting.

About Thermic Coating Systems

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems and so much more. North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish, while creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound effects on the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction, you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack of imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science)

Thermic Science International has begun updating the financials and accounting, reporting and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction with CSi-EDP. The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the CSi-EDP shareholder first rights are underway.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along.

All shareholder notices on track to send out in the second quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes: Preferred Shares (Voting Shares)

Common Shares (Current Trading Shares)

Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

About Thermic Science International (TSi)

Thermic Science International Corporation (OTC PINK:ENDO) has recently acquired Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and now, Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International. The firm is being coined the newest North American Entrepreneurial SPAC. Targeting the creation of a very strong corporate conglomerate SPAC themed CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" just as laid-out in the Harvard Award winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, as presented for the past four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. A conglomerate SPAC Group designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development internationally.

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as 'anticipate,' 'seek,' intend,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

