Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary in First Month of Operations

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive

PBI Agrochem Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the August 18th Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 15-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will be speaking at 11:45 am and will briefly expand on the Company's recent announcement that its new eco-friendly, agrochemical subsidiary (PBI Agrochem, Inc.) has received over $1,000,000 in purchase orders in its first month of operations. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A session. Presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 (11:45 am EDT)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click Here to Register for the Conference

Highlights of Recent Press Release on Receipt of Over $1,000,000 in Orders by New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary in its First Month of Operations:

PBI announced the formation of PBI Agrochem, Inc. (new wholly owned agrochemical subsidiary) in July 2021

During the past month, PBI has been setting up a U.S. warehousing, processing, and product packaging facility

In July 2021, Company announced the purchase of over $500K of specialized proprietary bulk material

PBI has received orders for over $1,000,000 of eco-friendly agrochem pest control and growth stimulant products

Company expects the majority of the $1,000,000 in orders to ship in Q3 2021

The new Agrochem revenue will be additive to existing PBI core product revenue

PBI expects it will receive orders for additional 2021 product shipments over the coming weeks and months

Company believes revenue from new agrochem products will be significant and accretive, beginning in Q3 2021

PBI believes the combination of its Core and new Agrochem product lines will take it to profitability in 2022

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Ourprimary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

