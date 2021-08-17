Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Change of Broker

17 August 2021

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with effect from 19 August 2021.

For further information on the Company, please contact:

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 834798