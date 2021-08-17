Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Change of Broker
PR Newswire
London, August 17
17 August 2021
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with effect from 19 August 2021.
For further information on the Company, please contact:
Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 834798
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de