Contract Wrangler's innovative contract ingestion, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities enable companies to accurately uncover insights into contracts to manage risk and optimize revenues

Combination will accelerate Conga's growth and expansion in helping companies transform their Commercial Operations

Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations transformation, today announced the acquisition of Contract Wrangler, a leader in applying AI and ML to understand the terms and obligations in contracts that impact revenue, risk and cost once the contract is executed. With the combination, companies of all sizes will be able to holistically manage all of their contracts, whether on the company's or third-party paper, to manage risk while optimizing revenues.

Conga has the industry's most complete suite of revenue contract management capabilities spanning document creation, contract lifecycle management and configure, price and quote capabilities that work to automate and manage complete Revenue Operations processes.

Quotes on the News:

"With our acquisition of Contract Wrangler, we're extending our leadership in helping companies manage their revenue contracts," said Conga CEO and Culture Leader Noel Goggin. "Together, we'll empower companies to manage risk, compliance and obligations, while maximizing their revenue potential."

"Contract Wrangler's ability to help companies gain actionable insights from all their contracts is unparalleled and a perfect complement to the Conga commercial and revenue operations solutions," said Contract Wrangler CEO John Gengarella. "With Conga's global go-to-market and services capabilities, we'll have an incredible opportunity to accelerate our growth as part of a market leader."

"We are delighted to bring customers a fully integrated, native, AI-based contract ingestion capability," said Conga Chief Product Officer Grant Peterson. "Giving customers the option to quickly and accurately ingest their contract legacy will fuel renewals, facilitate search, enable risk analysis and expand the value of our contract lifecycle management product family."

Uncovering Critical Insights Within All Contracts

Conga is the leader in managing contracts end-to-end, streamlining contract and lifecycle management for efficiency and insights. With contracts being critical to every business, it has become essential to transform manual and disjointed processes to improve employee and customer experiences, increase accuracy, speed cycle times and lower risk.

Leading brands such as Lucidchart, Zscaler, and HomeLight rely on Contract Wrangler to uncover actionable insights across all their contracts. Over the past five years, Contract Wrangler has experienced strong growth as a gained reputation for unparalleled accuracy.

Contract Wrangler ingests all of a company's contracts, whether they be on the company's or third-party paper. Once ingested into the Contract Wrangler platform, it applies machine learning and Attorney-in-the-Loop verification to accurately extract and organize all of the key terms and clauses from the contracts. The Contract Wrangler platform then provides an intuitive interface to operationalize the insights, allowing the company to act on critical dates, terms and clauses to capture opportunities, meet obligations, control spend and mitigate risks.

Conga will bring Contract Wrangler to market as Conga Contract Intelligence. Conga Contract Intelligence will be sold standalone and as a value-added capability to Conga's existing Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions.

About Conga

Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.

