ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP56 Series of Pantone Validated Monitors for Unmatched Color Accuracy

Tap into Limitless Creativity with USB-C, Lifelike Colors, and Versatile Working Modes

BREA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ColorPro VP56 series of monitors which are designed for creators. To assist all creators in visualizing and realizing their ideas, the VP56 series features a wide range of instantly applicable working modes, delivers true-to-life Pantone Validated colors and efficient USB-C 3.2 connectivity. Models include VP2756, VP3456, and VP3256, featuring 2K QHD and 4K UHD frameless IPS panels.

"We believe the launch of the brand-new, all-purpose, ColorPro VP56 series will help promote a wider spectrum of professional visual imaging," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We aim to empower everyone's creativity, regardless of profession, in turning digital dreams into reality. Feature-rich, user-friendly, these entry-luxury professional monitors deliver out-of-box color accuracy and impeccable visual clarity which can accommodate all needs."

User-Friendly Editing Features for Immediate Use

A wide range of applicable working modes make image and video editing easier. The built-in Landscape and Portrait Mode optimizes the details and sharpness of images, which is perfect for photo editing. Users can also leverage the CAD/CAM Mode that provides extraordinary image contrast to accentuate the lines and details of 3D, engineering, or technical illustrations. Video Editing Mode strengthens contrast, making videos stunningly vivid.

For a seamless graphic editing workflow, its Auto Pivot function allows for users to toggle between full-sized portrait and landscape photos with no more than a simple rotation of the monitor; vDisplay Manager also provides split screen functionalities for simultaneous viewing and editing.

Pantone Validation for Vivid Colors

The VP56 series plays an indispensable role in delivering true color accuracy. It is validated by Pantone for international color standards and covers a 100% sRGB wide color gamut for producing lifelike images. The series comes with convenient factory-calibrated color accuracy that delivers stunning color reproduction, which is nearly indistinguishable from the color seen by the naked eye.

USB-C 3.2 for Easy Connection

Equipped with USB-C 3.2 connectivity, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort, the VP56 series effortlessly connects peripherals. It not only provides 60W highspeed charging, but also transfers data, video, and audio through its one-cable solution, allowing users to pair up with other devices easily.

Blue Light Filter for Hours of Eye Comfort

For everyday use, the VP56 series is equipped with Blue Light Filter Mode and Flicker-Free eye care technology that helps reduce eye strain over an extended period of viewing. Its full range of swivel, tilt and height adjustments also enable users to find the most comfortable monitor positioning for long hours of working.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference". To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594184/ViewSonic_introduces_the_ColorPro_VP56_series_of_monitors.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg