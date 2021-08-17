HYCU, Inc.: HYCU and Devoteam G Cloud Partner to Offer Backup and Recovery Solutions for Joint Google Cloud Customers Worldwide

Devoteam Joins HYCU CSP Partner Program to Deliver Leading-Edge Cloud-Native Data Protection Services

BOSTON and PARIS, Aug. 17, 2021, a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, and Devoteam , a leader in digital transformation in the EMEA market and #1 EMEA partner of the leading cloud-based platform companies, today announced Devoteam, has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program . As a Premier Google Cloud reseller and services partner, with more than 350 certified Google Cloud specialists working on its team, joint customers now have available additional layers of data protection with HYCU's award-winning backup and recovery software solutions.



"Our customers need the right services and infrastructure to support agility and scale as they continue to grow and expand their use of leading cloud platforms like Google Cloud," said Valon Rexhepi, Devoteam G Cloud Director. "It's important to align ourselves with the right partners to both help our customers but push us on our mission to generate 1 Billion euros of accumulated sales with Google Cloud by 20241. HYCU is a partner that will help our joint customers better deploy, manage, protect and recover mission critical workloads running on Google Cloud. We are excited about what we will be able to offer joint customers."

Devoteam G Cloud delivers innovative technology and services to assist customers in their digital transformation efforts. With HYCU as a partner, joint customers adopting Google Cloud now have a cost-effective and easy way to store on-premises backups and an efficient DR platform. Customers also will have a powerful solution to perform VM conversion and migration, and to fully protect their traditional and modernized workloads in Google Cloud. The HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program is designed to allow service providers like Devoteam G Cloud to cost-effectively and efficiently scale as needed with their customers' needs.

"Interest in HYCU multi-cloud backup and recovery service solutions continues to generate interest among our service provider partners as they look for easy to use and deploy cloud-native services to address their customers' IT challenges," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Like HYCU, Devoteam G Cloud has ambitious growth goals and is aligning their services with what customers need to be successful on their journey with Google Cloud. We are thrilled to work with Devoteam G Cloud to provide joint customers with leading-edge data protection services."

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact info@hycu.com .

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU's award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Devoteam

Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity. By combining creativity, tech and data insights, we empower our customers to transform their business and unlock the future. With 25 years' experience and 8,000 employees across Europe and the Middle East, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change. CreativeTechforBetterChange

About Devoteam G Cloud

With over 2,300 customers in 18 countries, Devoteam G Cloud is a global leader in Google Cloud technologies. Devoteam is also a Managed Services Provider and has achieved 7 Google Cloud Specialisations: Infrastructure, Machine Learning, Work Transformation - Enterprise, Application Development, Training Infrastructure, Training Data, Location-Based Services. In April of 2020 Devoteam was named Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year (EMEA).

1 Order entries before IFRS 15 restatement