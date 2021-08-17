Kaizen Ranked on the 40th Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Kaizen Analytix LLC has once again been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Krishna Arangode, Kaizen's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "It is a huge honor to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list for the second year in a row. We have seen tremendous growth points over the last few years and couldn't have done it without our valuable Kaizen team members, amazing clients, and business partners. We look forward to another year dedicated to 'continuously improving' and delivering value for our clients."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a leading provider of analytics products and business insights solutions that gives clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins. Kaizen combines our pre-built Kaizen ValueAcceleratorsTM and data from KaizenDataLabsTM with our subject matter expertise to rapidly generate actionable insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:

marketing@kaizenanalytix.com, Stephanie Bippert

