Dienstag, 17.08.2021
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2021 | 18:08
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEXTools Launches Its Own Aggregator on DEXTools App

Traders can now purchase tokens directly from the DEXTools App rather than using third party DEXs. Traders can now directly generate transactions from the DEXTools interface, without the need to migrate to third party exchanges

ASTURIAS, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / DEXTools (Dextools.io) has just launched an aggregator that allows traders to complete transactions in real-time without migration to third-party terminals, this upgrade will give traders the advantage of doing faster trades, saving them time on migrating to another website, and generate quicker transactions, making trades more efficient than previous methods.

The recent integration is powered by 0x, an open protocol built for the decentralized exchange of tokens on Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon blockchains.

On other fronts, DEXTools has partnered with Elrond Network, the collaboration aims to expand the DEFI ecosystem and provide tools for traders in Elrond's DEX, Maiar.

DEXTools enable traders to scan available token pairs on decentralized exchanges, follow specific trader wallets, get important insights about the markets and various notifications delivered through Telegram or email. They can then act on the information by connecting to the respective trading interface and capitalizing on observed opportunities.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is the industry standard and central hub for DeFi traders everywhere. We commit ourselves to relentless innovation and improvement of our Trading App. Real-time data analysis at the tips of your fingers: Create unique trading strategies, anticipate market movements, search for big spreads, track and copy the most profitable wallets and much more.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dextools.io/

Media Contact

Company: DEXTools
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: frederic.fernandez@dextools.io
Website: https://www.dextools.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DEXToolsApp

SOURCE: DEXTools



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660143/DEXTools-Launches-Its-Own-Aggregator-on-DEXTools-App

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
