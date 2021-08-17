Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.08.2021
Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic 2023 season, featuring some of the most innovative itineraries in the Polar Regions

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced a total of 17 different itineraries in its Arctic 2023 season-many on the technologically-advanced ship, Ultramarine.

Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic 2023 season, featuring some of the most innovative itineraries in the Polar Regions (PRNewsfoto/Quark Expeditions)

"Our Arctic season offers travelers an unrivalled selection of destinations, itineraries and immersive off-ship experiences," said Thomas Lennartz, VP Sales & Client Experiences. "Imagine spotting a polar bear along the ice edge, or cruising deep Arctic fjords in a Zodiac-or riding a helicopter high above the clouds in Greenland to kayak in a remote alpine lake few humans have ever visited. These are among the experiences available in our Arctic 2023 season, which is designed to truly immerse guests in the polar landscapes."

Guests on Ultramarine, equipped with two helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, will choose from the most robust portfolio of adventure options in the industry, such as flightseeing and helicopter-supported mountain biking.

The Arctic 2023 season Lineup:

  • Arctic Saga: Exploring Spitsbergen via the Faroes and Jan Mayen
  • Three Arctic Islands: Iceland, Greenland, Spitsbergen
  • Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief
  • Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard
  • Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic
  • Spitsbergen In Depth: Big Islands, Big Adventure
  • Spitsbergen Photography: In Search of Polar Bears
  • Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air
  • Under the Northern Lights: Exploring Iceland & East Greenland
  • Essential Greenland: Southern Coasts and Disko Bay
  • Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage
  • Canada's Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island
  • Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin
  • Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic
  • Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland
  • Jewels of the Russian Arctic: Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya
  • High Arctic Odyssey: Remote Russian Archipelagos


    Download our Arctic 2023 brochure here

Learn how we're committed to keeping our guests safe and healthy on our polar voyages with Quark Expeditions' industry-leading S.A.F.E. COVID Policy

Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has been exploring the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewsFoto/Quark Expeditions)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596192/ARC_23___Quark_Expeditions.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg

