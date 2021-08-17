Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

17 August 2021

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 16 August 2021 that Martello Holdings Limited's shareholding in the Company is unchanged at 4,178,571 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, equivalent to approximately 6.10% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

