Middle East Media Research Institute: 24/7 Coverage Of Reactions And Translations From The Middle East And Around The World To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Can Be Found On The MEMRI Trending Website

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is now featuring on its Trending page dozens of reports and clips of leaders and terrorist groups reacting to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. These reactions - ranging from praise for the Taliban to condemnation of the U.S. withdrawal - are from the Arab world, South Asia, Iran, China, Russia, and elsewhere, and from jihadi groups including ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM), Tansiqat Al-Jihad, and others.

This extensive output is from multiple MEMRI projects, including the South Asia Studies, Russian Media Studies, Chinese Media Studies, Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) projects. New research is being added to our massive archives around the clock.

For all the latest reports and clips on this conflict and other important topics, see MEMRI.org and the MEMRI archives

New MEMRI Clips On Afghanistan:

Chinese TV Host: American Withdrawal and Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan Proves that America Is a Paper Tiger that Betrays Its Allies; China Will Play a Constructive Role in Rebuilding Afghanistan, Restoring Peace

Former Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Abolfazl Zohrevand: Iran Respects the Choice of the Afghan People, Will Cooperate with the Taliban

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Condemns Iran's "Indirect" Support of the Taliban, Adds: The Taliban Is the Greatest Threat to the Region and to Iran

Taliban Spokesman Mohammad Naeem: It Is Unreasonable To Deny Afghanistan Of Foreign Aid If The Taliban Implements The Shari'a - Islam Is The Faith Of The People

Mohammad Mohaqiq, Political And Security Advisor To The President Of Afghanistan: The Taliban Does Not Want Peace In Afghanistan - It Wants To Control The Country Through War

New MEMRI Reports On Afghanistan:

Qatar: The 'Stealth' Pro-Islamist Subverter - A MEMRI Daily Brief On Qatar And The Taliban From The MEMRI Archives

The Taliban Victory - Made In USA

The Taliban Are The Future

Articles In Arab Press: U.S. Defeat In Afghanistan Was Expected, Will Have Far-Reaching Consequences

Russian Afghanistan Expert Asatryan: Experiment In Conciliating The Taliban Is Doomed, Russia Will Revert To 'Natural Policy' Of Aiding The Taliban's Enemies

Pakistani Writer Syed Akhtar Ali Shah Urges United Nations To Quash The U.S.-Taliban Pact, Says: 'The UN Must Impose Restrictions [On Afghan Taliban] And Rescind The Doha Agreement'

Former Afghan MP Shukria Barakzai: U.S. Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad 'Committed A Historically Unforgivable Mistake' And 'For Afghan Public Opinion, Mr. Khalilzad Is The Person Primarily Responsible For The War'

Kashmiri Leaders Tell Pro-Taliban Urdu Daily: 'Like [American Withdrawal From] Afghanistan, The [Indian] Occupation Forces Will Have To Leave Kashmir Too'

New MEMRI Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Reports On Afghanistan:

Five Media Outlets Affiliated With Al-Qaeda Congratulate Taliban For Victory In Afghanistan, Wish Them Success 'For The Sake Of The Islamic Nation'

ISIS Supporters Eulogize As Martyr Former Governor Of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) Killed By Afghan Taliban, Declare ISKP Will Defeat Taliban

Afghan Taliban's Official Statements Issued On The Day Kabul Fell

Jihadi Clerics, Al-Qaeda Supporters Continue Celebrating Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan As HTS Supporters Relaunch Recruitment Campaign Urging Syrians To Follow In Taliban's Footsteps

Syria-Based Tansiqat Al-Jihad Congratulates Taliban On Victory In Afghanistan, Urges Jihadi Groups Elsewhere Never To Give Up

On Telegram, Iran-Backed Shi'ite Militias Warn Iraqis: The U.S. Will Abandon You, Just As They Are Abandoning Afghans

Jihadis Rejoice At Distressing Scenes Of Afghan Civilians At Kabul Airport, Warns All Local Contractors For U.S. Forces In The Region: This Will Be Your Fate

Syrian Jihadis, Al-Qaeda Supporters Celebrate Afghan Taliban's Takeovers Of Prisons And Presidential Palace, Compare Evacuation Of U.S. Embassy In Kabul To Exit From Vietnam

Pro-Al-Qaeda Thabat Magazine Glorifies Recent Taliban Gains In Afghanistan Following U.S. Withdrawal

Al-Qaeda Supporter Celebrates Afghan Taliban's Return To Kabul, Vows Mujahideen Will Conquer All Islamic Capitals And Capture Rome

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlets Celebrate Taliban's Seizure Of Helicopter, American- And Iranian-Made Drones

Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda Weekly: U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Bursts Its Bubble As The World's Strongest Superpower

Exploiting U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Islamic State-Taliban Fight To Establish Islamic Caliphate To Intensify

In New Release, Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Leader Describes France's Withdrawal From Mali As A Failure, Congratulates The Taliban On U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Calls On Muslims 'To Rise Up To Wage Jihad Against France, Jews, Crusaders, And Apostates'

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Murder Of Translator For U.S. Forces -Turned Government Clerk In Afghanistan

Pro-Al-Qaeda Essay Urges Supporters To Coordinate 'Media Jihad' Efforts, Claims Taliban's 'Victory' In Afghanistan Is Harbinger Of Ultimate Al-Qaeda Triumph

