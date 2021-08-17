Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - As we prepare for the return to our offices this fall, the partners of Wildeboer Dellelce and management of the WD Group of Companies have made some important decisions to ensure the health and safety of our community.

As part of a new COVID-19 vaccination policy, all members of Wildeboer Dellelce and the WD Group of Companies including partners, lawyers, management and staff - who attend the office in person this fall will be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination.

Those without proof of vaccination will not be allowed to physically enter our offices.

In addition, in order to ensure the safety of us all, we will also be advising our service providers, couriers and clients who visit our office of this policy. Their agreement and compliance with our COVID-19 vaccination policy will be required in order for any individual to physically enter our offices.

We will provide more details in the coming days about the proof of vaccination process and back to physical work policies, including details for those who require an accommodation as the result of a medical condition or for religious reasons.

This pandemic and the highly contagious Delta variant remain dynamic and, with that in mind, our decisions and policies around this will also continue to evolve.

The health and safety of our community is a shared effort. Vaccination is our clearest path to a safe workplace and a normal life.

