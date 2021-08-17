SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets for $3,630,600 (C$4,500,000), including a vendor take-back mortgage of $1,613,600 (C$2,000,000) at an annual interest rate of 2% maturing two years after closing. A deposit of $161,360 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS was amended on April 8, 2021, to revise the closing date to June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $40,179 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021. On May 20, 2021, the Company and the vendor signed a waiver and amending agreement, waiving the due diligence process and revising the closing date to June 16, 2021. A second deposit of $121,020 (C$150,000) was paid by the Company on June 1, 2021. The APS was amended on August 3, 2021, to revise the closing date to August 17, 2021 and the Company will receive a $302,550 (C$375,000) credit on closing for certain deficiencies. In addition, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendor on closing. To finance the closing, the Company increased its 1st mortgage by $1,532,920 (C$1,900,000). The funds are being held in escrow on August 16, 2021.

On July 2, 2021, the Company revised a letter of intent with the vendors for the purchase of the shares of their two corporations which own proprietary processes, manufacture liquid organic fertilizers and other products. The transaction is set to close on August 31, 2021 with a total purchase price of $16,136,000 (C$20,000,000), which will consist of cash of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000) and common shares of the Company having a value of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000).

Revenue decreased by 44.43% during the second quarter of 2021 to $212,632 compared to the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $382,639, primarily due to changes in the customer base including an expiring contract at prior year-end and reductions in certain waste disposed of by several customers.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June, 2021, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $212,632.

Cost of sales of $290,676.

Operating expenses of $719,917, comprised of $168,718 of interest expenses, $147,134 of management compensation, including stock-based compensation of $54,259, $122,543 of amortization of financing costs, $82,747 of marketing, $70,844 of professional fees, $36,580 of rent and occupancy, $29,620 of office and administration and other operating expenses totalling $61,731.

Net loss of $797,961, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $286,609.

$6,059,564 in total assets and $9,914,442 in total liabilities at the end of the second quarter.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 21,423 $ 6,457 Trade receivables 74,097 182,871 Government remittances receivable 6,441 3,746 Inventory 35,983 24,740 Prepaid expenses and deposits 692,648 94,131 Deferred assets - 215,953 Total Current Assets 830,592 527,898 Intangible Assets 196,177 188,180 Long-lived Assets, net 5,032,795 5,042,225 Long-Term Assets 5,228,972 5,230,405 Total Assets $ 6,059,564 $ 5,758,303 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 883,781 $ 1,073,454 Government remittances payable 239,342 229,358 Accrued liabilities 820,847 1,206,618 Advance - 15,460 Deferred revenue - 4,790 Current portion of long-term debt 6,532,597 6,327,520 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 138,364 375,140 Convertible promissory notes 848,022 1,092,100 Loan payable to related party - 33,772 Total Current Liabilities 9,462,953 10,358,212 Long-term debt 198,223 78,540 Obligations under capital lease 168,517 - Deferred tax liability 84,749 82,501 Total Long-term Liabilities 451,489 161,041 Total Liabilities 9,914,442 10,519,253 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding

Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 89,184,951 (2020- 82,860,619) shares issued and outstanding 9,184 8,288 Additional paid-in capital 11,171,385 9,045,187 Shares to be issued - 8,580 Accumulated deficit (14,573,090 ) (13,468,794 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (462,357 ) (354,211 ) Stockholders' deficiency (3,854,878 ) (4,760,950 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 6,059,564 $ 5,758,303

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited) For the three-month periods ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 212,632 $ 382,639 Cost of Sales Opening inventory 45,923 4,071 Depreciation 135,539 121,158 Direct wages and benefits 65,390 85,063 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance 69,280 96,854 Utilities (10,845 ) 7,963 Outside contractors 21,372 1,706 326,659 316,815 Less: closing inventory (35,983 ) - Total cost of sales 290,676 316,815 Gross (loss) profit (78,044 ) 65,824 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation 54,259 - Management compensation-fees 92,875 49,825 Marketing 82,747 (2,917 ) Professional fees 70,844 107,887 Interest expense and default amounts 168,718 283,409 Office and administration 29,620 77,000 Rent and occupancy 36,580 28,763 Insurance 16,385 23,921 Filing fees 17,188 8,266 Amortization of financing costs 122,543 30,471 Directors' compensation 12,672 1,853 Stock-based compensation 28,209 - Repairs and maintenance (5,402 ) 2,453 Foreign exchange income (7,321 ) (84,635 ) Total operating expenses 719,917 526,296 Net loss from operating activities (797,961 ) (460,472 ) Other loss - (58,704 ) Net loss before deferred taxes recovery (797,961 ) (519,176 ) Deferred taxes recovery - 196,005 Net loss (797,961 ) (323,171 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange loss (46,954 ) (157,805 ) Comprehensive loss $ (844,915 ) $ (480,976 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 92,767,400 63,853,597

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited) For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (797,961 ) $ (323,171 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 168,718 283,409 Depreciation and amortization 137,623 124,070 Stock-based compensation 82,468 - Amortization of financing costs 122,543 30,471 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (286,609 ) $ 114,779

